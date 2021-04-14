Critica PPE Creates Online Resource Center for Safe Schools

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Critica PPE Press Release

Online Resource Center Open to all Schools Dealing with In-Person Learning Challenges of COVID-19.

Miami, FL, April 14, 2021 --



Responding to in-person learning, schools face the dilemma of balancing health, safety and learning. They need to confidently create a healthy environment that is conducive to learning. This is no easy challenge for school leaders, administrators, teachers and staff.



Merle Silver, COO of Critica PPE said that, “In speaking with several school administrators, superintendents and policymakers we found that there was a sense of uncertainty as they move to in-person learning. The said that the information they needed to make sound decisions for the health and safety of their schools was hard to uncover. They found that resources and much needed information was scattered across so many disparate locations that it made it difficult, if not impossible to assemble in an understandable fashion.”



Dan Hoff, Critica PPE Chief Marketing Officer noted, that “In response to this need we created a one-stop location that brings together resource materials, information and guidance from the CDC, the US Department of Education, the NAESP, the AASA and numerous authoritative sources.”



Mr. Hoff went on to say that, “This free-to-use online resource is designed to assist school administrators and leaders. It is something that can be used for knowledge building regarding the best approaches, strategies and COVID-19 mitigation tools currently available. Due to the volatility of this topic, this site is updated on a daily basis and our staff surveys key resource centers from across the nation each day, to provide the most up-to-date news and COVID-19 mitigation knowledge possible.”



For easy reference, there are convenient links to curated and aggregated articles, government guidances, and recorded forums, all in a summary listing format. This section can serve as an easy-to-use, aggregated tool and learning resource in your efforts to keep up to date and knowledgeable on what it takes to open your school safely and keep it healthy.



In closing, Mr. Silver noted that, “Informed decisions come from access to the latest information, knowledge, and guidance from the most reliable sources possible. We have assembled the top advice from leading educators, virologists, immunologists, epidemiologists, infectious disease experts and school administrators in one place for your use. Due to the rapid movement of this information, we make certain that it is verified and updated daily so that you can rely upon this as your reliable and go-to Safe Schools learning and knowledge portal.”



Critica PPE is a representative for domestic manufacturers of PPE. They are focused on servicing the critical needs and stringent requirements of the health care, first responder, governmental, commercial, and industrial sectors that depend upon the highest quality protective gear. To do this Critica PPE has made a commitment to build a secure and reliable domestic, US-based PPE supply chain immune from global supply chain risks and costs.



Visit us at: https://criticappe.com/safe-and-healthy-schools/safe-schools-resources/



Media Contact: Merle Silver

