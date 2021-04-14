Press Releases Store Here Self Storage Press Release

Receive press releases from Store Here Self Storage: By Email RSS Feeds: Sigma Chi Chapter Raises $84,000 to Fight Cancer

The Sigma Chi Fraternity chapter at California State Polytechnic University Pomona raises over $84,000 for its philanthropy, Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Pomona, CA, April 14, 2021 --(



“Sigma Chi has a goal is to raise $20,000,0000 to help fund the new Kathryn, F. Kirk Center for Comprehensive Cancer Care and Women’s Cancers. The amount of funding raised by the Cal Poly chapter is absolutely amazing. “To do this in four days in a virtual environment is fantastic.” - Jerry Nelson, Director of Sigma Chi Alumni Giving and Special Projects at Huntsman Cancer Foundation.



The American Cancer Society reported in 2019 that approximately 39 out of 100 men and 38 out of 100 women will develop cancer during their lifetime in the U.S. Although there are cancer incidences in both sexes, there are cancers only women can get and ones that they are more susceptible to getting.



Theta Sigma's Philanthropy Chairman Cole Gerber said, "We are extremely humbled by the amount of generosity shown this week. We did something truly special and I really cannot put into words how thankful we are. We want to be the generation to end cancer. Every dollar raised helps us to reach that goal and save the amazing women in our lives."



“We could not have achieved this without the extraordinary digital outreach and support of the sororities, family members and alumni this chapter. We were also able to help the local community by hosting a Cedars-Siani held blood drive and platelet drive.” - Bryan Engdahl, President of the Theta Sigma Chapter.



Sigma Chi is encouraging people in the community to help be the generation to end cancer by donating here:



Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) is an NCI-designated cancer research facility and hospital located in Salt Lake City, Utah. Scientists at the institute aim to understand cancer at a molecular and genetic level and strive to find new and more effective ways to treat this disease. A treatment approach based on genetic knowledge allows for more targeted, individualized cancer therapies. Pomona, CA, April 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Theta Sigma Chapter of the Sigma Chi Fraternity located at California State Polytechnic University Pomona has raised over $84,000 of its $100,000 goal to help its philanthropy, Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) at the University of Utah.“Sigma Chi has a goal is to raise $20,000,0000 to help fund the new Kathryn, F. Kirk Center for Comprehensive Cancer Care and Women’s Cancers. The amount of funding raised by the Cal Poly chapter is absolutely amazing. “To do this in four days in a virtual environment is fantastic.” - Jerry Nelson, Director of Sigma Chi Alumni Giving and Special Projects at Huntsman Cancer Foundation.The American Cancer Society reported in 2019 that approximately 39 out of 100 men and 38 out of 100 women will develop cancer during their lifetime in the U.S. Although there are cancer incidences in both sexes, there are cancers only women can get and ones that they are more susceptible to getting.Theta Sigma's Philanthropy Chairman Cole Gerber said, "We are extremely humbled by the amount of generosity shown this week. We did something truly special and I really cannot put into words how thankful we are. We want to be the generation to end cancer. Every dollar raised helps us to reach that goal and save the amazing women in our lives."“We could not have achieved this without the extraordinary digital outreach and support of the sororities, family members and alumni this chapter. We were also able to help the local community by hosting a Cedars-Siani held blood drive and platelet drive.” - Bryan Engdahl, President of the Theta Sigma Chapter.Sigma Chi is encouraging people in the community to help be the generation to end cancer by donating here: https://hope.huntsmancancer.org/huntsmanchallenge2021/theta-sigma Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) is an NCI-designated cancer research facility and hospital located in Salt Lake City, Utah. Scientists at the institute aim to understand cancer at a molecular and genetic level and strive to find new and more effective ways to treat this disease. A treatment approach based on genetic knowledge allows for more targeted, individualized cancer therapies. Contact Information Sigma Chi

Cole Gerber

949.633.3988





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Store Here Self Storage