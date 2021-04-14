AUI Launches Xpress BOP Online Comparative Rater

Press Releases Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Press Release

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to announce Xpress BOP powered by Briza. Starting today, appointed agents are able (for the first time) to access this comparative rater that includes three carriers. Better yet, Xpress BOP is available in all states.

Oak Ridge, TN, April 14, 2021 --(



Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) has partnered with Briza to offer an online business owners policy marketplace called Xpress BOP powered by Briza. Xpress BOP is a single, streamlined digital application for BOP risks. Once an agent logs into the AUI Agent Portal, they will be able to use this comparative rater to quote top classes like salons and barber shops, business offices, boutiques, art galleries, funeral homes and so much more. “With this partnership, quoting BOP has never been easier,” said William Chambers, AUI Director of Digital Partnerships. Crum & Foster, CNA, and Markel are listed carriers with more being added in the near future. Agents will be able to change limits and optional coverages right on the quote screen. And if a policy needs custom changes, or a quote is referred, Appalachian will be able to assist. Xpress BOP powered by Briza will soon make it easier to get multiple, instantly-bindable BOP quotes for agencies across the country.



About Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.:



AUI is a full-service MGA and Wholesale Insurance Brokerage, providing independent agents a national outlet to multiple specialized markets for Workers’ Compensation, Commercial Specialty, Life, and Personal Lines of insurance. Principals of Appalachian Underwriters are Bob Arowood and Bill Arowood. To learn more, please visit www.appund.com.



About Briza:



Jeff Fyke

865-481-7135



www.appund.com



