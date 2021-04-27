Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Dianne L. Bird Honored as a Woman of Distinction by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)





About Dianne L. Bird

Dianne Bird retired after more than 30 years in the education field. She was an administrative assistant for McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. She provided administration and general support to the University Advancement Office, the president, and to the six faculties. She also arranged dinners and meetings internationally to promote the University.



When Ms. Bird was going back to work, she decided to start with Kelly Services. This gave her a good variety of jobs and an idea of what was out there. She had about six different jobs. Each was different and gave her more experience in her field. Then Dianne applied for and got the job at McMaster. The university was perfect for her needs. Her areas of expertise were teaching hospital and university advancement. University advancement covered the whole of the university regarding raising funds for areas that were desperately in need. Before she retired, Dianne Bird had raised $4,500,000.



Dianne Bird was recently showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City. Times Square, where the Reuters Billboard is placed, is considered the busiest area in Manhattan with approximately 330,000 people passing through daily, many of them tourists. It is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District and the world’s entertainment industry. Ms. Bird was also awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. These women are recognized for their achievements, credentials, contributions or longevity in their chosen fields. They are dedicated and have worked hard to reach the pinnacle of their careers. These exceptional women will be highlighted on the powerwoe.com website for life.



Currently, Dianne is active with a local senior center. She is a member of the McMaster University Retirees Association. Through this association, she actively liaises with other retirees. In her retirement, Dianne enjoys reading, is a member of several book clubs, enjoys yoga, volunteering for animal rescue, helping children with special needs, and senior wellness.



Ms. Bird states, "If you believe in yourself, others will believe in you."



For further information about McMaster University, please contact



About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Waterdown, Ontario, Canada, April 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Dianne L. Bird of Waterdown, Ontario, Canada has been honored as a Woman of Distinction for the second quarter of 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of educational administration. Each quarter P.O.W.E.R. chooses four women for their distinction award. These four noteworthy women deserve recognition for their exceptional accomplishments. They go the extra mile to achieve results and create a significant impact in their chosen profession.About Dianne L. BirdDianne Bird retired after more than 30 years in the education field. She was an administrative assistant for McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. She provided administration and general support to the University Advancement Office, the president, and to the six faculties. She also arranged dinners and meetings internationally to promote the University.When Ms. Bird was going back to work, she decided to start with Kelly Services. This gave her a good variety of jobs and an idea of what was out there. She had about six different jobs. Each was different and gave her more experience in her field. Then Dianne applied for and got the job at McMaster. The university was perfect for her needs. Her areas of expertise were teaching hospital and university advancement. University advancement covered the whole of the university regarding raising funds for areas that were desperately in need. Before she retired, Dianne Bird had raised $4,500,000.Dianne Bird was recently showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City. Times Square, where the Reuters Billboard is placed, is considered the busiest area in Manhattan with approximately 330,000 people passing through daily, many of them tourists. It is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District and the world’s entertainment industry. Ms. Bird was also awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. These women are recognized for their achievements, credentials, contributions or longevity in their chosen fields. They are dedicated and have worked hard to reach the pinnacle of their careers. These exceptional women will be highlighted on the powerwoe.com website for life.Currently, Dianne is active with a local senior center. She is a member of the McMaster University Retirees Association. Through this association, she actively liaises with other retirees. In her retirement, Dianne enjoys reading, is a member of several book clubs, enjoys yoga, volunteering for animal rescue, helping children with special needs, and senior wellness.Ms. Bird states, "If you believe in yourself, others will believe in you."For further information about McMaster University, please contact www.mcmaster.ca About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.comP.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Contact Information P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized