Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Group Arranges the Sale of 19.5 Acres for RV Storage Development

Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Phoenix, AZ, April 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Group/KW Commercial has arranged the sale of 19.5 acres of land in Tucson, Arizona. The parcel sold April 8, 2021. The Buyer’s development plan spans just under 20 acres and includes phased development of covered and uncovered RV Storage Spaces. Jeff Gorden represented the Buyer.Jeff Gorden shared the following about the sale, “The Buyer is an experienced developer of RV Storage and a repeat client of ours. We’ve also done business with this seller on multiple occasions. It was truly a pleasure to work with them both and an honor that their past experiences with us would lead them to want to work with us again. The Buyer was able to identify and acquire an excellent site in the Tucson area at a great price. Tucson is a fast-growing city that sits in the Southeast of Arizona and has a steadily increasing population and economy. We are thankful for great clients like this, and we are thankful for a great seller who helped us put this transaction together.”Jeff Gorden is the Arizona and Nevada Broker Affiliate for the Argus Self Storage Advisors (www.argus-selfstorage.com) and specializes in Self-Storage and RV Storage investment properties. Gorden's team has a long list of buyers who are actively searching for additional Self Storage and RV Storage purchase and development opportunities. Please send prospective properties to info@gorden-group.com or call 480-331-8880. (www.gorden-group.com)Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Contact Information Argus Self Storage Advisors

