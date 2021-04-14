LP Technologies Announces SPECTRAS, the Latest Signal Monitoring Platform

Wichita, KS, April 14, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- LP Technologies, a global leader in satellite monitoring systems, announces the release of SPECTRAS, a state-of-the-art spectrum monitoring platform.
SPECTRAS is a browser-based platform capable of addressing any spectrum monitoring requirement, including LEO, MEO, and GEO satellite applications.
With specialized modules for law Enforcement, Manufacturing, Maritime Communication, Government & Military, Oil and Gas, Automated Testing, Teleports and Vsat, and Wireless, SPECTRAS knows no limit and allows monitoring assets across multiple sectors.
SPECTRAS is a powerhouse platform designed to grow exponentially with no effect on performance with a unique capability to monitor thousands of signals from multiple sources, including spectrum analyzers, receivers, and streamed trace data on a single unified platform.
To get more information, a video presentation is available on LPT's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ofjCLLqPho.
About
LP Technologies Inc., of Wichita, Kansas USA specializes in spectrum monitoring hardware and software solutions. Founded in 1997, LPT has been an industry leader in high-performance and affordable spectrum analyzers, ideal for carrier monitoring and interference detection. With two decades of industry experience and customer input, LP Technologies continues to provide flexible and customer-focused solutions.