LP Technologies Announces SPECTRAS, the Latest Signal Monitoring Platform

SPECTRAS is a browser-based platform capable of addressing any spectrum monitoring requirement, including LEO, MEO, and GEO satellite applications.



With specialized modules for law Enforcement, Manufacturing, Maritime Communication, Government & Military, Oil and Gas, Automated Testing, Teleports and Vsat, and Wireless, SPECTRAS knows no limit and allows monitoring assets across multiple sectors.



SPECTRAS is a powerhouse platform designed to grow exponentially with no effect on performance with a unique capability to monitor thousands of signals from multiple sources, including spectrum analyzers, receivers, and streamed trace data on a single unified platform.



To get more information, a video presentation is available on LPT's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ofjCLLqPho.



About

LP Technologies Inc., of Wichita, Kansas USA specializes in spectrum monitoring hardware and software solutions. Founded in 1997, LPT has been an industry leader in high-performance and affordable spectrum analyzers, ideal for carrier monitoring and interference detection. With two decades of industry experience and customer input, LP Technologies continues to provide flexible and customer-focused solutions.

Micky Mukalay

316-831-9696



lptech.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ofjCLLqPho



