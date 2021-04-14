Press Releases Arview For Senate Press Release

Receive press releases from Arview For Senate: By Email RSS Feeds: Downstate Republican Announces Senate Bid

Timothy Arview, a southern Illinois native, has announced that he is a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Illinois. The Illinois primary is March 15, 2022.

West Frankfort, IL, April 14, 2021 --(



“I'm ready to take on Tammy Duckworth and restore dignity to both the Republican Party, Illinois, and this country,” Arview said in a Facebook post.



A True Conservative



Arview calls himself a “true conservative.” The foundation of his political ideology is individual freedom. This is the source, Arview said, of all Republican values, “such as smaller government, lower taxes, pro-life, free speech, the right to keep and bear arms, protection from unlawful search and seizure, and the fundamental understanding that we have been granted these individual freedoms from our Creator.”



Ready For a Fight



Arview said he understands the battle he is about to undergo, but says he is not only ready, but also “excited.”



“Tammy Duckworth has failed the people of Illinois. She represents only part of the state and pushes economic and social agendas that may benefit that part of the state, but hurt the rest of the state as a result,” Arview said. “We can do better. We must do better.”



Arview and his wife, Tawnya, live in West Frankfort, a small town in Franklin County. They have six children and three grandchildren. West Frankfort, IL, April 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Timothy Arview, a southern Illinois Republican, announced today his candidacy for United States Senate.“I'm ready to take on Tammy Duckworth and restore dignity to both the Republican Party, Illinois, and this country,” Arview said in a Facebook post.A True ConservativeArview calls himself a “true conservative.” The foundation of his political ideology is individual freedom. This is the source, Arview said, of all Republican values, “such as smaller government, lower taxes, pro-life, free speech, the right to keep and bear arms, protection from unlawful search and seizure, and the fundamental understanding that we have been granted these individual freedoms from our Creator.”Ready For a FightArview said he understands the battle he is about to undergo, but says he is not only ready, but also “excited.”“Tammy Duckworth has failed the people of Illinois. She represents only part of the state and pushes economic and social agendas that may benefit that part of the state, but hurt the rest of the state as a result,” Arview said. “We can do better. We must do better.”Arview and his wife, Tawnya, live in West Frankfort, a small town in Franklin County. They have six children and three grandchildren. Contact Information Arview For Senate

Timothy Arview

618-932-4444



https://www.arviewforsenate.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Arview For Senate