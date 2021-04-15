CloudLIMS Adds a HIPAA-Compliant Patient Portal to its COVID-19 LIMS for Diagnostic Labs to Offer a Seamless Experience to Testees

Press Releases CloudLIMS Press Release

CloudLIMS’s cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant patient portal enables clinical and COVID-19 diagnostic laboratories to register & securely deliver test reports to testees.

Wilmington, DE, April 15, 2021 --(



This functionality enables testees to self-register on a secure cloud-based portal prior to sample collection, allows efficient check-ins, tracks the status of their test requests, and enables them to download test reports as soon as they are released by the diagnostic laboratory. Furthermore, the patient portal enhances the participation of testees in their healthcare, allows them to download, print, and share their reports, and enables laboratories to offer exceptional customer service.



"We developed a patient portal to enable clinical and COVID-19 diagnostic laboratories to offer a seamless experience to the testee. The portal enables testees to pre-register to avoid delays in sample collection and waiting time, provides tracking of testing status, and offers instant access to their test reports securely," said Arun Apte, Chief Executive Officer at CloudLIMS. "We aim to bridge the communication between testees and diagnostic laboratories, enhance the experience of testees and enable laboratories to offer direct-to-patient services," he continued.



About CloudLIMS



Ankita Acharya

+1-302-789-0447



http://www.cloudlims.com/



