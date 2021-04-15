Eltropy Closes Q1 2021 with Record-Breaking Success

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Eltropy Press Release

Thirty Credit Unions sign Eltropy contracts.

Milpitas, CA, April 15, 2021 --(



“We are excited about how we are continuing to serve the Credit Union movement and they are embracing our technology,” said Ashish Garg, founder and CEO of Eltropy. “Eltropy has not only established itself as the best Text Messaging solution for Credit Unions, but also as the most compliant, secure digital communications platform on the market today. I look forward to celebrating many more successes this year.”



New Credit Union customers include:



1st Mississippi Federal Credit Union - $66.7M AUM -

Allegiance Credit Union - $325.3M AUM -

Arkansas Federal Credit Union - $1.52B AUM -

Audubon Federal Credit Union - $27.8M AUM -

Barksdale Federal Credit Union - $1.75B AUM -

Carolinas Foothills Federal Credit Union - $146.1M AUM -

Carter Federal Credit Union - $515.8M AUM -

Central Communication Credit Union - $53.9M AUM -

Civic Federal Credit Union - $63.9M AUM -

Connections Credit Union - $217.1M AUM -

Doe Run Federal Credit Union - $11M AUM -

Emporia Federal Credit Union - $112.6M AUM -

Farmers Insurance Group Federal Credit Union - $1.25B AUM -

Granite State Credit Union - $530.2M AUM -

Great Lakes Federal Credit Union - $54.9M AUM -

Harvester Financial Credit Union - $64.9M AUM -

IBEW Community Federal Credit Union - $18.4M AUM -

InRoads Credit Union - $308.9M AUM -

Jax Federal Credit Union - $478.2M AUM -

Kemba Credit Union - $1.14B AUM -

KeyPoint Credit Union - $1.45B AUM -

LOCO Credit Union - $55.1M AUM -

Memorial Health Credit Union - $20.2M AUM -

Mid Kansas Credit Union - $55.8M AUM -

Old South Federal Credit Union - $18.6M AUM -

Pine Tree Community Credit Union - $67.3M AUM -

Post Office Employees' Credit Union - $46.3M AUM -

TLCU Financial - $45.5M AUM -

U.S. Community Credit Union - $242.3M AUM -

Your Legacy Federal Credit Union - $72.4M AUM -



Eltropy is currently endorsed by more than 80 percent of U.S. Credit Union state and regional leagues and associations as well as CUNA Strategic Services.



“The solution that Eltropy has for Text Messaging is an exceptional choice for Credit Unions who want to meet the needs of members’ fast-paced, digital lifestyles,” said Laura Parrish, vice president of association services at the Kentucky Credit Union League. “It’s an enterprise-wide solution that can be used by every employee. The leadership team at Eltropy is committed to staying ahead of pace by constantly adding new integrations and improvements to the solution.”



Text Messaging is 40 times more effective than phone calls for member communication, making Eltropy's secure and compliant solution an attractive tool to implement for financial institutions. Quickly approaching more than 175 financial institutions, Eltropy has established itself as a market leader. Eltropy remains optimistic that the momentum will continue and anticipates an increasing demand for its award-winning Text Messaging platform throughout the remainder of 2021.

