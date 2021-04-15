Press Releases Kilgore Station Bluegrass Festival Press Release

Receive press releases from Kilgore Station Bluegrass Festival: By Email RSS Feeds: Kilgore Station Bluegrass Festival in Cross Plains, TN Announces Lineup for August, 2021

Cross Plains, TN, April 15, 2021 --(



Friday night will be the Dan Kelly Junior Fiddle Contest (12-under) sponsored by Springfield Guitar. The competition has been named in honor of the late Dan Kelly who passed away in 2020 at the age of 54. Kelly was a Grand Masters Fiddle Champion and a former member of Roy Acuff's Smoky Mountain Boys who toured worldwide with numerous country acts. Dan has helped teach scores of young musicians including some of the competitors in this year's contest.



Admission is $10 for both days, children 12-under admitted free. The event has festival seating, attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket. It will be held rain or shine with tents available. A variety of concessions will be available on site. Primitive camping is available for RVs and tent camping.



Businesses or organizations interested in sponsoring the event can visit kilgorestation.com for more information.



Started in 2013, the Kilgore Station Bluegrass Festival brings bluegrass artists to one of Tennessee’s most beautiful venues, Kilgore Park in Cross Plains, TN. The festival is a not-for-profit arts and economic development project of the Cross Plains Community Chamber.



Kilgore Park

150 Kilgore Trace

Cross Plains, TN 37049

(615) 654-2555

info@kilgorestation.com

http://kilgorestation.com/ Cross Plains, TN, April 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The 2021 Kilgore Station Bluegrass Festival is scheduled for August 27-28 in Cross Plains, TN. Featured acts include the Tennessee Mafia Jug Band, King's Highway, Ridgetop Ramblers, Luke Munday Band and more. Bands will begin performing Saturday morning.Friday night will be the Dan Kelly Junior Fiddle Contest (12-under) sponsored by Springfield Guitar. The competition has been named in honor of the late Dan Kelly who passed away in 2020 at the age of 54. Kelly was a Grand Masters Fiddle Champion and a former member of Roy Acuff's Smoky Mountain Boys who toured worldwide with numerous country acts. Dan has helped teach scores of young musicians including some of the competitors in this year's contest.Admission is $10 for both days, children 12-under admitted free. The event has festival seating, attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket. It will be held rain or shine with tents available. A variety of concessions will be available on site. Primitive camping is available for RVs and tent camping.Businesses or organizations interested in sponsoring the event can visit kilgorestation.com for more information.Started in 2013, the Kilgore Station Bluegrass Festival brings bluegrass artists to one of Tennessee’s most beautiful venues, Kilgore Park in Cross Plains, TN. The festival is a not-for-profit arts and economic development project of the Cross Plains Community Chamber.Kilgore Park150 Kilgore TraceCross Plains, TN 37049(615) 654-2555info@kilgorestation.comhttp://kilgorestation.com/ Contact Information Kilgore Station Bluegrass Fesitval

Barry Richards

615-504-7424



kilgorestation.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Kilgore Station Bluegrass Festival