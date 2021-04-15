SIAA Unveils New Website

Press Releases SIAA (Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance) Press Release

catherinee@siaa.com Hampton, NH, April 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SIAA, the largest national insurance agency alliance, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website at siaa.com. The company, which provides real solutions in support of the growth and success of independent agencies, is highlighting its history and model, which now includes a focus on the evolution of independent insurance agencies. The website informs visitors about SIAA’s dedication to helping its member agencies adjust to the changing dynamics of the insurance industry by providing critical market access, training and support services, along with strategic planning and guidance to address new opportunities.Doug Coombs, Chief Marketing Officer at SIAA, stated, “The team tried very hard to stay true to the philosophy that a website should be engaging, informative, easy to navigate, and relevant – and I believe they succeeded. This should be a win for future member agencies and other site visitors.”Created with the user experience in mind, the new site features a modern design with information about the SIAA network and the independent insurance agency model more broadly. New features include:- Media & Insights. Stay up on the latest company news and coverage, read timely insurance industry blog posts, watch videos, or listen to the SIAA podcast.- Success Stories. A rich mix of video and written testimonials from members of varying location, size, and experience.- FAQs. Collection of valuable information to help agents make informed decisions.SIAA is inviting visitors to explore its new website at siaa.com.About SIAASIAA (Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance) is a national alliance of independent insurance agency members generating hundreds of millions in new premium business annually. SIAA is dedicated to the creation, retention, and growth of the independent insurance agency distribution system. To learn more about SIAA, visit siaa.com.SIAA, 234 Lafayette Road, Hampton, NH 03842 siaa.com 603-601-1223Media Contacts: Catherine EdisonSIAA603-601-1256catherinee@siaa.com Contact Information SIAA (Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance)

