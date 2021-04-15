Wintersteiger Sports Establishes New Demo/Training Facility in New England

Press Releases Wintersteiger Press Release

Waitsfield, VT, April 15, 2021 --(



Despite a fire-related total loss of their existing office space and the global Covid-19 pandemic, Wintersteiger is moving forward with a committed effort to unveil an expanded space for both prospective and existing customers to learn more about the advantages a Wintersteiger partnership provides. From demonstrating the capability of the latest automated machines to teaching rental shop employees how to use the Future of Rental software package, the new space will function as a hub for Wintersteiger activity in the New England region.



“While some companies have reduced their initiatives as a result of COVID-19,” explains Stan Woliner, Director of Sales at Wintersteiger, “we are investing in service and education growth within a critical region for the snow sports market. We have a legacy to maintain in New England, and our renewed effort to offer hands-on support within the region will help us help our customers.”



Initially the new space will house employee offices, an automated tuning machine, and waxing tools, but it will quickly grow to include a full complement of manual machines, a full bootfitting suite, retail product showroom, and educational venue.



Located just north of Waitsfield, VT, this new space will allow retailers in New England to make a day trip for training, new product introductions, on-snow tuning tests, and many other partner opportunities. It will also serve as the primary home of North American product development for the BootDoc and Hotronic brands.



Contact Information Wintersteiger

Todd Carroll

800-227-7440

https://wintersteiger.com

Todd Carroll

800-227-7440



https://wintersteiger.com



