Sexton Advisory Group Reveals Top Retirement Risks to Address in 2021

As More Americans Face Early Retirement, Financial Consultant Steve Sexton Shares Important Risk Management Tips.

San Diego, CA, April 15, 2021



Sequence of returns risk.This is the risk associated with the order in which investment returns may occur. “Most people have a retirement income plan that rests on social security, pensions, and savings,” explains Sexton. “However, with social security uncertain and pension less common, most people will mostly depend on savings.Here’s the issue: Should the market take a downturn when you retire, the sequence of returns risk can have a negative effect on your retirement because your assets likely won’t have time to rebound. This is why it is crucial to work with a financial professional who can advise you on the proper investment tools and strategies to keep you protected.”



Market risks. According to Sexton, any investment can only have two of the following three things: 1. Growth 2. Safety 3. Liquidity. To help minimize your market risk in retirement, he recommends following the “Rule of 100.” “Take the number 100 and subtract your current age.The resulting number is the percentage of assets to put toward stocks.The remainder should go to safer investments,” says Sexton.



Risk of longevity. In order to ensure retirees, have adequate funds to last an entire lifespan, Sexton recommends a comprehensive income and investment plan using two main strategies of protection. First is the use of individual income streams in the form of fixed index annuities and/or indexed life insurance. Second is the strategy of drawing down assets to protect against sequence of returns risks, which involves spending down lower earning and taxable assets first and tax-deferred, higher earning, and tax-free assets last.



Sonia Prandei

714-499-7728



https://www.sextonadvisorygroup.com/



