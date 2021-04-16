Renowned Talent Management Strategist Dr. Edie Goldberg Joins Engagedly Advisory Board

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Engagedly Press Release

Dr. Edie Goldeberg, a leading Talent Management Strategist and Author of The Inside Gig, joins Engagedly as their New Advisory Board Member.

Edie Goldberg, Ph.D. is the Founder & President of E.L. Goldberg & Associates in Menlo Park, California who earned her degree in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from the University of Albany, SUNY. She has made her name as an expert in the field of talent strategy and organizational effectiveness. Her practice focuses on designing human resources processes and programs to attract, engage, develop, and retain employees. She is also the past Chairperson of HR People + Strategy, SHRM’s Executive network.



Edie has published and presented at numerous conferences on the future of work, performance management, internal talent mobility, career management and succession planning. She is the co-author of The Inside Gig: How Sharing Untapped Talent Across Boundaries Unleashes Organizational Capacity (Lifetree Media, April 2020) a playbook for implementing a talent marketplace.



In her own words, “I agreed to become an advisor for Engagedly because we are philosophically aligned about the need for a continuous performance management process. This process enables individuals and organizations to optimize performance through setting goals and providing ongoing feedback and coaching. Engagedly’s focus on people enablement is well aligned with my vision for a successful performance management process. I am excited to be joining their passionate team as an advisor so that I can help build a best-in-class technology, one that enables organizations to improve individual and organizational performance.”



Presently, Edie serves on the board of the SHRM Foundation, and is a Fellow of the Society for Industrial-Organizational Psychology. She is the recipient of the HRPS Lifetime Achievement Award for contributions made to the HR profession and was recently named as one of the top Silicon Valley HR Executives to watch on social media.



“I couldn't be more excited to have Edie join our Advisory Board. Engagedly and its clients will now be able to leverage her insights and expertise given her work on employee perceptions regarding what attracts and retains them as well as the development of a process to help companies attract, retain, and engage their workforce, and ultimately build high performing organizations,” added Sri Chellappa, President and Co-Founder of Engagedly.



About Engagedly



Built on best practices and decades of research, Engagedly's People+Strategy platform is built to drive performance outcomes starting with their people. With Engagedly's Modular Platform, organizations can execute their strategy with goals/OKRs, performance appraisals, and 360-degree reviews. Further, they can enable their people development with one-on-one feedback, LMS, mentoring or coaching, and engage their people with recognition and rewards, employee surveys, and social praise.



Engagedly is the complete solution available to align People Practices with Organizational Strategy. Engagedly is also a modular platform, so organizations can grow into their strategy with only the modules they need.



Kristin Richter

+1-650-485-1642



https://engagedly.com/



