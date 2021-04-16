Over 70% of Graphic Creators Use Subscription Services so Says a Study of 10,000 European Creators

Press Releases Celsys Inc. Press Release

Shinjuku-ku, Japan, April 16, 2021 --(



The results of the survey showed that 73% of creators answered that they use some form of subscription service, be that through monthly payments or otherwise, indicating that uptake of subscription services by creators is widespread. The most common subscription service used was PC software (not including games) at 46%, followed by smartphone apps (not including games) at 37%, and video streaming services at 24%.



Taking a look at the differences between the countries, subscription usage was highest in the UK (82%) and Germany (81%), with Spain (66%) and France (61%) trailing behind in adoption.



31% of creators who answered that they are users, or would like to use creative software on a subscription basis raised that having access to the latest version was a benefit, followed by having access extra services on top of the one-time purchase version of the same service as a motivation for choosing subscription services. This shows the progressiveness of creators who have a constant desire to use the latest software and services.



In addition to the above, the survey comprised of 35 questions. Some survey results can be shared upon request. Detailed breakdowns by country, generation, sex, etc. can also be provided upon request. Please do not hesitate to get in touch.



Example Questions

・How creators produce their artwork (using traditional tools, digital tools, or a combination of both)

・Tools used for drawing/painting (survey of usage rates across 12 device types)

・Things creators consider when purchasing software (13 options)

・What kinds of works creators make (based on self-supplied tags from creators)



About CELSYS, Inc.

Celsys supports creators globally in the production of digital art utilizing IT technology. Celsys provides solutions for content creation, distribution, and browsing, including support of creative activities through the illustration, manga, and animation production software “Clip Studio Paint” and web service “Clip Studio,” as well as the e-book solution, “Clip Studio Reader.”



For any journalists that may have questions or feedback regarding digital technology, please feel free to contact the Celsys representative below.



Corporate site: https://www.celsys.co.jp/

Clip Studio Twitter: https://twitter.com/clip_celsys

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CLIPSTUDIOchannel



Jo Walda

+81-3-3372-3156



https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/



