Registration is Now Open for Pre-Filled Syringes San Francisco Conference 2021

SMi Reports: Registration has opened for the 2nd annual Pre-Filled Syringes San Francisco taking place on 13th – 14th September.

As part of SMi's leading Injectables series, this year's event will address the key drivers of the pre-filled syringes and combination products industry to give a comprehensive insight into the latest device innovations, regulatory updates and future insights for the coming year.

Visit the event website to learn more and download the brochure at www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/prcom1

Benefits of attending the conference:

• Engage in case studies from big pharma leading experts on smart devices and connected delivery to aid the user experience

• Explore evolving device design and innovations for high volume and high viscous delivery

• Delve into regulatory updates on device development and human factors with insights from industry and regulatory bodies

• Uncover how industry is incorporating risk management and controls into early stages for a holistic development process

The two-day agenda offers you peer-to-peer networking with Global Product Managers, Senior PFS Engineers, Device Testing Managers, Heads of Late-Stage PFS Development and many more.

Plus, two interactive post conference workshops:

A: Connected Devices and Digital Health: How to Navigate the U.S. FDA Usability Engineering Requirements

Workshop Leader: Shannon Clark, CEO, UserWise

B: Postmarket Safety Reporting: The Current Regulatory Environment with a Global Impact

Workshop Leader: Khaudeja Bano, Executive Medical Director, Combination Product Safety Head, Amgen

Register online: www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/prcom1

Early bird offer register by 28th May and save £200

Sponsored by Boston Analytical | Zeon | ZwickRoell

