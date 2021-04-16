Press Releases eRevMax Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from eRevMax Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: RateTiger and IDS Next Strengthens Partnership to Help Hotels Optimize Revenue

Crown Hotel Port Moresby endorses integrated solution for improving online sales.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 16, 2021 --(



Managing rates, inventory and reservations and reallocating availability across channels is a complex work. The revenue management team of the Crown Hotel depends on RateTiger for managing online sales efficiently and updates allotments directly from their PMS - IDS Next. Thanks to the close-knit 2-way XML integration between IDS Next and eRevMax-RateTiger, the team has been able to continuously distribute their live rates and inventory to multiple booking channels and get reservations delivered into the PMS in real-time.



“Crown Hotel is extremely happy with services from RateTiger and IDS Next. Both systems complement each other perfectly and we feel like we are using a unified platform making it a seamless experience for us. RateTiger’s integration with IDS Next allows automatic booking confirmation or cancellation to our PMS through our website booking engine and OTAs. RateTiger offers smooth connectivity with most of the OTAs which helps us in maximizing online revenue while staying on top of latest technology,” commented Shankar Ghoshal, General Manager, Crown Hotel Port Moresby.



"We believe in offering seamless technology solutions to our hotel partners. We invest heavily into our products and work closely with all our technology and channel partners to develop deep XML integrations. The smooth connectivity ensures real-time ARI and reservation data transfer between various systems giving hotels a clear view of bookings and availability for relevant rate strategy implementation. It means more sales and higher margins for our hotel customers,” stated Prithwish Dutta, Regional Sales Director-EMEA, eRevMax.



“The deeply integrated solution set makes the process of pricing automation, online channel connectivity and rate distribution, a completely friction-free experience for our hotel customers. The dynamic room availability is displayed round the clock and booking confirmations are received by the guests with nil intervention by the reservations team,” said Jacob K I, Vice President – Business Development, IDS Next. Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Hotel business is always challenging, even more so, on an island nation that is heavily dependent on international business travellers during these turbulent times. For the Crown Hotel Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea, the challenge was to realign their strategy and expand domestic market at a time when travel restrictions were at its peak.Managing rates, inventory and reservations and reallocating availability across channels is a complex work. The revenue management team of the Crown Hotel depends on RateTiger for managing online sales efficiently and updates allotments directly from their PMS - IDS Next. Thanks to the close-knit 2-way XML integration between IDS Next and eRevMax-RateTiger, the team has been able to continuously distribute their live rates and inventory to multiple booking channels and get reservations delivered into the PMS in real-time.“Crown Hotel is extremely happy with services from RateTiger and IDS Next. Both systems complement each other perfectly and we feel like we are using a unified platform making it a seamless experience for us. RateTiger’s integration with IDS Next allows automatic booking confirmation or cancellation to our PMS through our website booking engine and OTAs. RateTiger offers smooth connectivity with most of the OTAs which helps us in maximizing online revenue while staying on top of latest technology,” commented Shankar Ghoshal, General Manager, Crown Hotel Port Moresby."We believe in offering seamless technology solutions to our hotel partners. We invest heavily into our products and work closely with all our technology and channel partners to develop deep XML integrations. The smooth connectivity ensures real-time ARI and reservation data transfer between various systems giving hotels a clear view of bookings and availability for relevant rate strategy implementation. It means more sales and higher margins for our hotel customers,” stated Prithwish Dutta, Regional Sales Director-EMEA, eRevMax.“The deeply integrated solution set makes the process of pricing automation, online channel connectivity and rate distribution, a completely friction-free experience for our hotel customers. The dynamic room availability is displayed round the clock and booking confirmations are received by the guests with nil intervention by the reservations team,” said Jacob K I, Vice President – Business Development, IDS Next. Contact Information eRevMax International

Poulami Datta

+44 (0) 20 3865 0170



www.erevmax.com

Wynyard Park House

Wynyard Avenue, Wynyard, TS22 5TB

United Kingdom



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from eRevMax Inc.