SmartTOP Additional Convertible Top Control for Porsche 911 Targa (992) Available Soon

The retrofitted SmartTOP convertible top control by the manufacturer Mods4cars for the Porsche 911 Targa (992) will be available soon. It allows the opening and closing of the convertible top while driving slowly with just One-Touch. Likewise, One-Touch operation of the convertible top is also made possible using the vehicle key.

Las Vegas, NV, April 16, 2021 --(



The SmartTOP convertible top controls by Mods4cars, provide more comfort with smart functions and also offer numerous additional features. The SmartTOP for the Porsche 911 Targa makes One-Touch convertible top operation possible while driving, among other features. With just one tap of the convertible top button in the interior, the convertible top can be opened and closed while driving at a speed of up to 10 km/h.



In addition, the convertible top can be operated using the vehicle remote control. After entering a short key combination on the remote control, the convertible top opens or closes fully automatically. This function does not require any changes to the vehicle key. SmartTOP customers can also open and close their windows using the vehicle remote control.



The latest development by Mods4cars will have, among other things, the following additional function: Enabling vehicles with a Keyless-Go package to open or close the convertible top with just a touch on the driver door handle without having to take the vehicle key out of the pocket.



A running top movement will not be interrupted when switching off the engine. Furthermore, the module can be completely deactivated if so required. The SmartTOP convertible top control is equipped with a standard USB port. This allows for the configuration of the module on the home PC / Mac and the installation of software updates, which Mods4cars provides, free of charge.



Easy installation is also taken care of. Included in the scope of delivery is a specially developed plug-and-play adapter that ensures easy connection between vehicle electronics and SmartTOP module.



The SmartTOP comfort control system for the Porsche 911 Targa (992) will be available from 339.00 Euro plus tax.



The company, Mods4cars, already offers their SmartTOP comfort modules for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo. The Porsche models 911 Carrera, Boxster and Cayman are also supported.



A product video can be viewed here:http://youtu.be/JVrZzuqW1mc



For more information: http://www.mods4cars.com



About Mods4cars:



Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.



The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.



Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.



Sven Tornow

+1-310-910-9055



www.mods4cars.com



