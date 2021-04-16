Meet Aheesa Digital Innovations Private Limited, Trusted R & D Partner on the Block

Successful team of seasoned professionals having over four decades of experience in developing technologies, platforms and solutions from Microprocessors to Deep Neural Networks for multiple verticals including Telecom, Defense, Healthcare, Education, Government, BFSI, IT/ITES & Manufacturing joined hands in March 2021 to establish Aheesa Digital Innovations (a.k.a Aheesa), a private limited company in the state of Tamilnadu, India to be a trusted R & D partner and a turnkey solution provider.

Aheesa is one of the very few hardware and embedded design houses established in India focusing on indigenous designs and committed to the Make in India initiative.



Speaking on the launch, Shri. Sridharan Mani, Founder and Managing Director quoted, "We are a team driven purely by passion for technology and is genuinely interested in supporting our customers with best-in-class solutions based on advancements in technologies to meet their unique requirements. We truly believe that our association would be fruitful, long-lasting and mutually rewarding. At Aheesa, we make it happen and eagerly looking forward to working with you."



Shri. Sukha R. Ghosh, Founder and Director believes that Aheesa would delight their partners with indigenous designs and quality solutions. Speaking about it, Sukha mentioned, "With all past experiences and delivery of successful solutions that our core team brings in, the Aheesa team is uniquely positioned to help Companies to develop, manufacture and introduce Products suited for Indian market with commitment to "Make in India" initiative. We are eagerly looking forward to working with you and help creating success for you."



On discussing the launch, Shri. Anil Raj, Founder and Director and a passionate technologist expressed, "Electronics is the fastest growing industry in the world with more software intelligence being pumped in, the world is moving towards more intelligent and interactive solutions. With Aheesa team’s proven capabilities of electronics and software with market knowhow, we can be a valuable R&D partner for any product, solution and service organization. We are committed to your success."



