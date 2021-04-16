Press Releases Midas Hospitality Press Release

Receive press releases from Midas Hospitality: By Email RSS Feeds: Midas Hospitality to Develop First Newly Built Clayton, MO Hotel in 20 Years

Sister company Midas Construction to build the $47 million Residence Inn by Marriott.

St. Louis, MO, April 16, 2021 --(



Leading hotel development, management and investment firm Midas Hospitality recently broke ground on its $47 million Residence Inn by Marriott. Located at 8125 Forsyth Blvd., the 12-story hotel will feature 170 extended stay rooms complete with fully equipped kitchens. The property is situated near the 47-acre Shaw Park, the city’s oldest and largest park established in 1935.



The Residence Inn will feature a state-of-the-art fitness center, a 3,300-square-foot meeting space with outdoor terrace and bar, and laundry facilities. Guests will receive a complimentary breakfast, as well as access to evening social events.



The property will be managed by Midas Hospitality and built by Midas’ sister company Midas Construction, a general contractor specializing in new hotel construction, historic renovation and commercial tenant finish. The location was the previous site of an unoccupied two-story retail building, which was wedged in between two prominent office buildings.



“While the pandemic put a lot of business traveling on hiatus, we’re confident in its resurgence and have designed the Residence Inn to meet the needs of the business traveler and families,” said Midas Hospitality’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing Linda Eigelberger. “It will be a place to recharge and relax with spectacular views of Shaw Park and great access to upscale retail and restaurants in the Clayton business district.”



Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality specializes in the development, management and investment of award-winning hotel properties across the U.S. The firm focuses on select-service and extended-stay experiences for global brands including Hilton, Marriott, and IHG. Midas’ headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, MO. For more information, call (314) 692-0100. St. Louis, MO, April 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- A newly constructed hotel in the heart of Clayton, Missouri’s business district – the first hotel built since 1990 – is scheduled to open its doors in Fall of 2022.Leading hotel development, management and investment firm Midas Hospitality recently broke ground on its $47 million Residence Inn by Marriott. Located at 8125 Forsyth Blvd., the 12-story hotel will feature 170 extended stay rooms complete with fully equipped kitchens. The property is situated near the 47-acre Shaw Park, the city’s oldest and largest park established in 1935.The Residence Inn will feature a state-of-the-art fitness center, a 3,300-square-foot meeting space with outdoor terrace and bar, and laundry facilities. Guests will receive a complimentary breakfast, as well as access to evening social events.The property will be managed by Midas Hospitality and built by Midas’ sister company Midas Construction, a general contractor specializing in new hotel construction, historic renovation and commercial tenant finish. The location was the previous site of an unoccupied two-story retail building, which was wedged in between two prominent office buildings.“While the pandemic put a lot of business traveling on hiatus, we’re confident in its resurgence and have designed the Residence Inn to meet the needs of the business traveler and families,” said Midas Hospitality’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing Linda Eigelberger. “It will be a place to recharge and relax with spectacular views of Shaw Park and great access to upscale retail and restaurants in the Clayton business district.”Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality specializes in the development, management and investment of award-winning hotel properties across the U.S. The firm focuses on select-service and extended-stay experiences for global brands including Hilton, Marriott, and IHG. Midas’ headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, MO. For more information, call (314) 692-0100. Contact Information Midas Hospitality

Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 692-0100



http://www.midashospitality.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Midas Hospitality