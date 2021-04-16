Chinese Language Version of IVA-QS Now Available

Press Releases BrainTrain, Inc. Press Release

Healthcare providers can quickly screen clients for Visual and Auditory Attention problems.

About BrainTrain: BrainTrain, Inc. has been creating and publishing neuropsychological testing and training software since 1989, when neuropsychologist, Dr. Joseph A. Sandford, author and developer of numerous programs, first released the Captain’s Log: Cognitive Training Program. This original software helped form the foundation for many products to come, assisting people in developing their mental acuity and helping professionals improve the quality of their client’s lives. Richmond, VA, April 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- BrainTrain, Inc., is pleased to announce the release of the Chinese Language version of the IVA-QS, Integrated Visual and Auditory Test of Attention – QuickScreen. The IVA-QS software is designed to allow clinicians to quickly and efficiently evaluate a client’s visual and auditory attention. Now test administrators can elect to evaluate patients whose primary language is Cantonese, Mandarin, or Taiwanese, as well as Spanish, Swedish, Canadian French, Japanese, and English. All written and spoken test instructions are presented by the computer in the language selected.The IVA-QS is very much like BrainTrain’s IVA-2, but shorter, saving time and resources. The user-friendly platform makes test administration simple, and the colorful graphs and tables enhance ease of interpretation. Free online Parent and Teacher Rating Scales for children, and Self Rating Scales for adults are integrated into the software. These are computer scored and can be completed and submitted online using any tablet, smartphone, or computer with internet access. All data are encrypted and HIPAA compliant.Additionally, professionals can purchase a remote version of the software, which allows them to administer the test to clients who are at home or in the office, where they can use an iPad and maintain social distancing. The physician or administrator can then immediately upload results to their computer.The IVA-QS unique report writing system (English only) provides a wide variety of types of narrative reports. These reports integrate the IVA-QS results with the clinician’s observations and the results from the rating scales. The reports can also be combined with results from BrainTrain’s MeSA test of Executive Functioning, if the clinician has this test installed on the same computer, so that a yet more comprehensive series of psychological reports can be utilized. The clinician can edit and personalize the reports as needed.For more information about BrainTrain’s IVA-QS, QuickScreen Test of Attention, professionals are invited to visit the BrainTrain or call 800-822-0538 or 804-320-0105. A free trial of the IVA-2 test is available to qualified users.About BrainTrain: BrainTrain, Inc. has been creating and publishing neuropsychological testing and training software since 1989, when neuropsychologist, Dr. Joseph A. Sandford, author and developer of numerous programs, first released the Captain’s Log: Cognitive Training Program. This original software helped form the foundation for many products to come, assisting people in developing their mental acuity and helping professionals improve the quality of their client’s lives. Contact Information BrainTrain, Inc.

