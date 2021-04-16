AmpleHarvest.org Announces Appointment of Beth Rosenstein to Its Board of Directors

Press Releases AmpleHarvest.org Press Release Share Blog

AmpleHarvest.org announces the appointment of Beth Rosenstein, Managing Principal for Deloitte Global Consulting Clients & Industries, to its Board of Directors.





“We are pleased to welcome Beth Rosenstein to the AmpleHarvest.org Board,” said Gary Oppenheimer, Founder and Executive Director of AmpleHarvest.org. “She provides our board with a unique background and perspective and we look forward to her expertise and guidance. As a gardener herself, Beth sees the opportunity that the nation's 62 million home and community growers have in fighting hunger, food waste and climate change on a vast scale.”



About Beth Rosenstein:

When not gardening, Beth is the Managing Principal for Deloitte Global Consulting Clients & Industries. She oversees Client Excellence and Sales and Pursuits while leading Deloitte’s Global Consulting Industry Leaders.



Though she began her career in technology, as a consultant Beth focused her work on Strategy and Performance. She continues to work with Deloitte’s global account teams to deliver high value impact to Deloitte’s clients in strategic and operational areas within highly complex and political environments using a deep understanding of her client’s digitized, converging businesses.



Prior to Deloitte, Beth worked in AT&T’s consumer business division, where she was responsible for marketing execution as well as designing system and database requirements to achieve aggressive consumer long distance market share targets.



About AmpleHarvest.org:

AmpleHarvest.org, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization that is diminishing food waste and hunger in America by enabling the nation’s 62 million gardeners to easily find a local food pantry eager for their garden bounty. For more information, visit www.AmpleHarvest.org or call AMPLE-6-9880 (267-536-9880).



AmpleHarvest.org's 2021 Board of Directors:



Wendy Gonzalez; Board President; Product Marketing Manager at Google



Brian J Kirkpatrick; Treasurer; Associate Vice President for Accounting and Treasury Management for the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT)



Alanna Arenstein, CEO of EJA Ventures



Terry L. McCrary, Founder, McCrary & Company



Gary Oppenheimer, Founder and Executive Director at AmpleHarvest.org



Beth Rosenstein, Managing Principal for Deloitte Global Consulting Clients & Industries



David Sank, Vice President of Operations at Island Harvest Foodbank



Steve Shah; Vice President of Product for Automation Anywhere



Matthew Strabone, Associate at Palladium Equity Partners



Mike Sutterer, President and CEO of Bonnie Plants, Inc.



