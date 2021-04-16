Plex & SPACEMOB Studio Announce Distribution Partnership Agreement

Press Releases Answer Media Press Release

Alliance brings LevelUP TV to fast-growing Plex TV user-base.

Overland Park, KS, April 16, 2021 --(



LevelUP TV is the 24-hour television destination for Levelup.com, the #1 gaming website in Latin America and Mexico.



“SPACEMOB is ecstatic to partner with PlexTV for distribution of our 24/7 Spanish gaming channel, LevelUp TV. Plex is a one stop shop for cord cutters including everything from music, news, live tv and top on demand movies and series available to a diverse demographic across many countries. We’re proud to be a part of this experience,” said Danielle Bourassa, VP of Partnerships at Answer Media.



The launch of LevelUP TV on the Plex lineup expands the platforms Spanish-language offering geared towards Spanish-speaking users in the US and Latin America, where they are focusing on expansion.



About SPACEMOB Studio



Answer Media is a digital agency focused on an OTT distribution, development, and advertising. Its in-house content and film studio, SPACEMOB studio, helps to create and distribute video content that focuses on story as the best way to forge meaningful connections with an audience. For more info, visit https://answermedia.com or https://spacemobstudio.com.



About Plex



Founded in 2010 as a global media company, today Plex is a global streaming media platform that gives over 20 million users the freedom to curate and consume all the content you love in one simple-yet-powerful app. Their mission is to become the best streaming platform to discover, enjoy, show off, and curate all your media, regardless of type, on any device. For more info, visit https://plex.tv.



Media Contacts:



For SPACEMOB:

Matt Brummett

Matt.brummett@answermedia.com



Eric Keith

eric@space-mob.com



For Plex:

Greta Schlender

Matt Brummett

816-629-6127



www.answermedia.com



