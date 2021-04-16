DesktopShipper Announces Strategic Partnership with Advanced Shipping Manager

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases DesktopShipper Press Release

Portland, OR, April 16, 2021 --(



“DesktopShipper and Advanced Shipping Manager have a combined total of over 30 years of experience. We are excited to offer our customers the benefit of integrating with both services to link powerful rate-shopping with a large selection of e-commerce shopping carts,” says Clark Ransom, President at DesktopShipper.



“We are very excited to integrate with DesktopShipper,” says Dan Rotem, CEO at Advanced Shipping Manager. “Offering a direct connection to a fulfillment software has been on our roadmap for years, and now our customers can finally unleash the long-overdue harnessed power via seamless integration between Advanced Shipping Manager to DesktopShipper.”



Advanced Shipping Manager integrates with DesktopShipper’s software to pull account-specific, real-time shipping rates set within the DesktopShipper platform. Whether clients are shipping small packages via USPS or are a large company navigating multiple carriers and rules, this is a beneficial partnership to all e-commerce shippers and their customers.



The highlighted benefits of this new partnership include:



- The ability for users to choose their preferred shipping methods and service offerings based on rules set within DesktopShipper;



- The capability for users provide their consumers’ accurate real-time rates at the time of check out;



- Automatic selection of shipping boxes based on the customer's content of the cart for ease of order fulfillment;



- The ability for users to calculate shipping costs from multiple warehouses to ensure packages are sent from the closest location to their customers’ shipping address;



About DesktopShipper: Based in Portland, Oregon, DesktopShipper is a privately held company that provides cloud and on-premise shipping software solutions to businesses globally. With highly adaptable and cutting-edge shipping technology, DesktopShipper allows companies of all sizes to rate-shop between a large selection of carriers, automate custom business rules, and integrate with various e-commerce platforms. DesktopShipper has been in business for over 15 years and continues to be an industry leader by innovating and developing our software to guide customers to success.



Kate Carnahan

503-331-4000



desktopshipper.com



