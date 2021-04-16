Avant Healthcare Professionals to Exhibit at the 2021 TONL Conference

Press Releases Avant Healthcare Professionals Press Release

Casselberry, FL, April 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, today announced that it will be exhibiting at the Texas Organization for Nursing Leadership (TONL) Conference. TONL 2021 will take place this month as a virtual event from April 28-30, 2021.

"We are looking forward to our 7th year of supporting TONL and discussing the patient care impact that our international nurses are having throughout Texas," said Jane Walleyn, national sales director, Avant Healthcare Professionals.

TONL was created by and for nurse leaders throughout the state of Texas. The TONL annual conference offers informative educational sessions on topics important in today's healthcare environment, CNE credit hours, interaction with industry-leading providers, the opportunity to connect and share best practices with fellow nurse leaders, and more.

About Avant Healthcare Professionals

Avant Healthcare Professionals is the premier staffing specialist for internationally educated registered nurses, physical therapists and occupational therapists. Avant helps clients improve the continuity of their care, fill hard-to-find specialties, and increase patient satisfaction, revenue and HCAHPS scores. Avant is a Joint Commission accredited staffing agency and founding member of the American Association of International Healthcare Recruitment (AAIHR). Avant Healthcare Professionals is a member of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. Learn more by visiting www.avanthealthcare.com.

Contact Information
Avant Healthcare Professionals

Natalie Caballero

407-274-8423



www.avanthealthcare.com

bhudson@avanthealthcare.com



