Natalie Jean

Event Honors Excellence in Songwriting


Great American Song Contest Winners Announced.

Portland, OR, April 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Winners of the prestigious Great American Song Contest have been announced by Songwriters Resource Network, the organization that sponsors the annual international songwriting event.

The competition features prominent music-industry judges and invites songwriters from around the world. This year’s contest attracted songwriters from 43 countries, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, England, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Sweden, Japan and South Africa.

Natalie Jean of Kensington, MD received the 23rd Annual Great American Song Contest Outstanding Achievement in Songwriting award in the for her song “I Told You No.”

The song was chosen by the judges as Grand Prize winner from the over 3,000 songs submitted.

“It’s an amazing accomplishment to emerge with a top song in a field of so many talented songwriters,” says Steve Cahill, president of Songwriters Resource Network. “With its compellingly powerful lyric and skillfully devised melodic design, “I Told You No” stood out strikingly as a great song. Natalie Jean is a terrifically talented songwriter. She clearly deserves enormous credit and recognition.”

The Great American Song Contest is sponsored annually by Songwriters Resource Network, a free online education resource for songwriters. Contest information is available online at GreatAmericanSong.

Steve Cahill
President, Songwriters Resource Network
Contact Information
Natalie Jean Music
Natalie Jean
240-676-3430
Contact
http://www.natalie-jean.com

