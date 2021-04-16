Press Releases TELANTO Press Release

Receive press releases from TELANTO: By Email RSS Feeds: Academic Business Solution Company Telanto Won EdTech Cool Tool Awards 2021

Barcelona, Spain, April 16, 2021 --(



Interested parties can read more about the finalists and winners at https://www.edtechdigest.com/2021-finalists-winners/.



Celebrating its 11th year, the prestigious EdTech Awards is the largest recognition program in all of education technology established to recognize, acknowledge, and celebrate the most exceptional innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology.



TELANTO launched in 2015 and has since made it their goal to bridge the gap between universities and industry to promote healthy collaboration -- improving education with experiential learning and industry with innovative solutions.



Providing quality education to students by allowing educators to build sought-after competencies with entrusted students through action learning methodology produces a sheer multitude of benefits that TELANTO prides themselves with.



This year’s finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including: pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.



Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, Victor Rivero said:



“After a year like no other - to all those innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in K-12, higher ed, and workforce learning staying connected, productive, persistent, and getting us closer despite all challenges: we salute you.”



Full details about the EdTech 2021 awards can be found at https://www.edtechdigest.com/2021-finalists-winners/ Barcelona, Spain, April 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The prominent cloud-based academic business solution, TELANTO, was announced as the winner of the highly coveted EdTech Cool Tool: hiring or internships solutions award on March 31, 2021.Interested parties can read more about the finalists and winners at https://www.edtechdigest.com/2021-finalists-winners/.Celebrating its 11th year, the prestigious EdTech Awards is the largest recognition program in all of education technology established to recognize, acknowledge, and celebrate the most exceptional innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology.TELANTO launched in 2015 and has since made it their goal to bridge the gap between universities and industry to promote healthy collaboration -- improving education with experiential learning and industry with innovative solutions.Providing quality education to students by allowing educators to build sought-after competencies with entrusted students through action learning methodology produces a sheer multitude of benefits that TELANTO prides themselves with.This year’s finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including: pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, Victor Rivero said:“After a year like no other - to all those innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in K-12, higher ed, and workforce learning staying connected, productive, persistent, and getting us closer despite all challenges: we salute you.”Full details about the EdTech 2021 awards can be found at https://www.edtechdigest.com/2021-finalists-winners/ Contact Information TELANTO

Christian Flamma

+34 932 204 551



www.telanto.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TELANTO