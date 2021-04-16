Akebono Selects Solid Edge, Teamcenter X and PROLIM for Digital Transformation



Plano, TX, April 16, 2021 --(



“The combination of Solid Edge and Teamcenter X provides us with a powerful, easy-to-use, and agile product development solution. Teamcenter X will manage our Solid Edge designs and other product-related data, and since it’s a SaaS platform with no infrastructure overhead, we can immediately focus on unlocking opportunities for growth and improved efficiencies through digital transformation,” says Corey Minter- Engineering Manager at Akebono Brake Corporation in Elizabethtown, KY.



Teamcenter X, a cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)-as-a-service innovation platform, brings the power of the cloud to all users, to help reduce time-to-market and connect distributed, cross-disciplinary teams while improving effectiveness and efficiency at any scale. “Combining traditional PLM with cloud computing allows PLM to be available anywhere and, on any device, reduce IT resource needs, and keep up with the latest innovative technology, while enabling enterprises to move the investment from a capital expenditure to an operational expenditure,” says Prabhu Patil, Founder & CEO of PROLIM.



“Solid Edge is a complete portfolio of product development tools, including mechanical design, simulation, manufacturing and technical publications. Combining that with the instant-on PLM value of Teamcenter X, we offer a comprehensive solution with a very fast return on investment,” said John Miller, Senior Vice President for Mainstream Engineering Software, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Our partnership with PROLIM enables us to help innovative companies like Akebono achieve their digital transformation goals faster.”



About PROLIM

PROLIM is a leading provider of end-to-end IoT, IT and PLM solutions for 400+ customers in Aerospace, Automotive, Healthcare and Industrial Machinery with global operations in the USA, Canada, Europe and India. PROLIM helps customers to improve profitability and efficiency by providing PLM, CAD, CAM, IoT Solutions, Advisory, and Engineering consulting services to worldwide businesses of all sizes, including many Fortune 500/1000 companies.



About Akebono

Akebono Brake Corporation, North America’s leading supplier of advanced braking systems and pioneer of ceramic friction technology. A leader in ceramic friction material development and production, with a focus on noise, vibration and harshness (NVH), analysis and control. Akebono sells Ultra-Premium Ceramic Disc Brake Pads, Made in the USA for the Automotive Aftermarket under the brand’s ProACT, EURO and Akebono Performance.



