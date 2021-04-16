BYD Expands with Indianapolis Service Center

Press Releases BYD Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, April 16, 2021 --(



The service center, located at 1211 Roosevelt Avenue, is 31,500 square feet in size, has three service bays, a parts warehouse, and all the equipment necessary to handle customer after-sales care. The center, staffed by a team of eight employees, is open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.



“BYD wants to make sure our customers get quick, expert care,” said Patrick Duan, BYD Senior Vice President. “BYD is committed to top-quality customer service. We are creating a network of service centers to bring BYD and its customers closer together.”



Customers near the service center include Indianapolis’ transit agency IndyGo, the Kansas City International Airport, and the City of Columbia, Missouri’s transit agency Go COMO. Customers in the region operate BYD buses ranging in size from the 30-foot K7M to 60-foot K11M, BYD’s largest transit bus model.



The center will also serve BYD truck customers as that markets grows.



About BYD



The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. Globally, BYD is committed to corporate social responsibility, monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We select only suppliers who share our commitment to labor practices, human rights standards and the environment. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.



