Bethel Lutheran Church Now Powered by Local Solar from MGE

Bethel Lutheran Church is taking another step toward greater sustainability, partnering with Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) to power its facility with solar energy from a 5-megawatt (MW) solar array at Middleton Municipal Airport. Bethel Lutheran Church’s 761 shares of local solar will provide enough clean energy to power approximately 50% of its operations and will help offset about 402,892 pounds of carbon dioxide annually.



Caring for creation is an article of faith for Bethel Lutheran Church. The words from the Bible “for God so loved the world (cosmos)” resonate deep within us and call us to love what God loves. Because of this, few issues are more urgent than stopping and reversing the global trend toward environmental collapse. The Shared Solar program provides us the opportunity to help do just that in partnership with MG&E.



Morey Field Solar is the second array in MGE's popular Shared Solar program. The expansion of the program gives residential and business customers throughout MGE's electric service territory the option of powering their home or business with locally generated solar energy. MGE's first Shared Solar project is a 500-kilowatt array on the roof of Middleton's Municipal Operations Center. It began serving customers in January 2017.



The new array began delivering energy to our community grid in August 2020. Shared Solar participants like Bethel Lutheran Church are helping MGE to reach its goal of net-zero carbon electricity by 2050.



The MG&E Shared Solar program is merely a first step for Bethel Lutheran Church in the journey toward reducing our carbon footprint. In the words of the Apostle Paul, the creation “groans” for relief. As steward of the creation, Bethel is committed to bringing relief through the Shared Solar program as well as a future on-site rooftop solar array, geothermal energy, and a complete conversion to low energy consuming LED lights.



About MGE and Net-Zero Carbon Electricity by 2050

Christal Swigart

608-257-3577



https://www.bethel-madison.org/



