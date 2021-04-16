MTS Management Group's Izzie's Caravan Releases New Single in Support of Zack Snyder

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

"We fully support artistic freedom, and we stand behind the completion of Zack Snyder’s vision.” - MTS' Izzie’s Caravan

Pittsburgh, PA, April 16, 2021 --(



Izzie explains, “Basically, the song was in our catalogue since 2006 and, being a boyhood DC fan with a Batman tattoo to show for it, I decided to bring it back in a new, updated form, specifically to support the Zack Snyder movement for the release of Justice League. Having had that released, I fully support the next phase of the movement #restorethesnyderverse which is, for me, the restoration of artistic freedom and creative integrity, rather than corporate hijacking of an artist’s work.”



According to a petition on change.org: “Warner Bros. Pictures hired Zack Snyder to direct a series of epic and realistic DC films and to start a shared universe of DC characters. Man of Steel was first in the series and, although the critics bashed the film, there are plenty of DC fans who are in love with it, even to this day. The same thing can be said for its sequel, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, which was also directed by Zack Snyder. Again, the critics bashed this one, but mostly because the plot didn’t make a great deal of sense to them, and Warner Bros. Pictures are to blame for that, as they cut 30 minutes of important scenes/footage because they thought the movie was too long and “dark.” When Batman V Superman received negative reviews from the critics, Warner Bros. Pictures decided to release the “Ultimate Edition” with the 30 minutes of cut footage put back into the movie. After doing this, the DVD and Blu-Ray sales went through the roof, and the film made it into the All-Time Best Selling Blu-Ray list, with Zack Snyder receiving apologies from many of the critics who bashed the film, saying they wish this was the version that was released in cinemas.” https://www.change.org/p/warner-brothers-restore-the-snyderverse-and-zack-snyder-s-vision



Listen to Izzie’s Caravan’s “Return To Midway:” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4G9emajH4mM



About Izzie’s Caravan’s: Izzie started his musical journey by forming a 3-piece band in 2004. The Deep Impactors included two future (and now former) members of the Caravan, Sim and Ray. After becoming disillusioned by the music industry, Izzie took a decades-long respite from guitar, eventually returning to the instrument he loved, just a few years ago.



Referring to himself as a “poor man’s Buddy Guy or Lightnin’ Hopkins,” Izzie cites bands like Led Zeppelin and Aerosmith as early influences, followed by later guitarists like Izzy Stradlin and John Frusciante. But, it was the blues of Stevie Ray, Clapton, John Lee Hooker, Johnny Winter, Muddy Waters, and of course, Buddy Guy, that inspired Izzie’s return to music.



For more information, please visit:

Website: www.izziescaravan.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHJqGlX2pIpAbae3jGlaYFQ

Michael Stover

412-445-5282



www.mtsmanagementgroup.com



