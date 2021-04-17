Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Commercient Press Release

Receive press releases from Commercient: By Email RSS Feeds: Commercient and CrucialLogics Announce Their Partnership to Help Business Leaders Achieve ERP and CRM Implementation Goals

Commercient signs a new partnership agreement with CrucialLogics, an Advisory first IT Consulting company based in Toronto, Canada, that will help CIOs and business leaders achieve their goals from inception to implementation.

Marietta, GA, April 17, 2021 --(



With more than 25 apps on Salesforce’s AppExchange, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their customers’ systems avoiding late-night support calls or too many hours spent resolving technical problems.



CrucialLogics is an IT advisory company and a Microsoft Gold Partner that helps technology and business leaders make better IT decisions. CrucialLogics reviews the enterprise vision, identifies technology gaps, and develops an IT or business transformation strategy with key decision points translated into business outcomes. This is achieved by providing services such as Advisory and Assurance, Migrations, Security, Modern Workplace, Business Applications, Analytics and Insight, Collaboration, Document Management, HyperCare, and Enterprise Architecture.



“At CrucialLogics, we like to enable our clients to reach new heights by aligning their business processes to technology.” - Nim Nadarajah, Partner, Assurance & CxO Advisory Services at CrucialLogics. “By partnering with Commercient, we deliver successful projects using our no-code low-code approach. Together, we exceed client expectations and help them reach their goals with our Consulting With a Conscience(tm) philosophy.”



As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.



“We are excited to have partnered with CrucialLogics, a Microsoft Gold Partner.” - Noah Thomas, Head of Channel Development at Commercient. “They are experienced when it comes to working with Microsoft and we believe their knowledge, combined with ours, will bring a dynamic integration for our clients.”



About Commercient

Commercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. We make hassle-free integrations for over 85 ERP’s, and counting. Among the most recent integrations, SYNC connects SAP, Infor, Epicor, Sage QuickBooks, and many more, adding more integrations consistently.



About CrucialLogics

We help technology and business leaders make better IT decisions. When you work with us, we are advisors first reviewing your enterprise vision, identifying technology gaps, and developing an IT or business transformation strategy with key decision points translated into business outcomes. We identify where you need to be and the decision points along the way to digital transformation.



Media Contact:

Nim Nadarajah, PMP, MBA, SSGB, CSM

Partner, Assurance & CxO Advisory Services

CrucialLogics Inc.

M: 416.843.3171 Marietta, GA, April 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Commercient, whose SYNC App is the fastest, simplest, and most flexible app for ERP & CRM data integration, has announced its partnership with CrucialLogics, an IT advisory firm that helps business leaders achieve their goals from inception to implementation.With more than 25 apps on Salesforce’s AppExchange, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their customers’ systems avoiding late-night support calls or too many hours spent resolving technical problems.CrucialLogics is an IT advisory company and a Microsoft Gold Partner that helps technology and business leaders make better IT decisions. CrucialLogics reviews the enterprise vision, identifies technology gaps, and develops an IT or business transformation strategy with key decision points translated into business outcomes. This is achieved by providing services such as Advisory and Assurance, Migrations, Security, Modern Workplace, Business Applications, Analytics and Insight, Collaboration, Document Management, HyperCare, and Enterprise Architecture.“At CrucialLogics, we like to enable our clients to reach new heights by aligning their business processes to technology.” - Nim Nadarajah, Partner, Assurance & CxO Advisory Services at CrucialLogics. “By partnering with Commercient, we deliver successful projects using our no-code low-code approach. Together, we exceed client expectations and help them reach their goals with our Consulting With a Conscience(tm) philosophy.”As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.“We are excited to have partnered with CrucialLogics, a Microsoft Gold Partner.” - Noah Thomas, Head of Channel Development at Commercient. “They are experienced when it comes to working with Microsoft and we believe their knowledge, combined with ours, will bring a dynamic integration for our clients.”About CommercientCommercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. We make hassle-free integrations for over 85 ERP’s, and counting. Among the most recent integrations, SYNC connects SAP, Infor, Epicor, Sage QuickBooks, and many more, adding more integrations consistently.About CrucialLogicsWe help technology and business leaders make better IT decisions. When you work with us, we are advisors first reviewing your enterprise vision, identifying technology gaps, and developing an IT or business transformation strategy with key decision points translated into business outcomes. We identify where you need to be and the decision points along the way to digital transformation.Media Contact:Nim Nadarajah, PMP, MBA, SSGB, CSMPartner, Assurance & CxO Advisory ServicesCrucialLogics Inc.M: 416.843.3171 Contact Information Commercient

Noah Thomas

844-282-0401



www.commercient.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Commercient Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend