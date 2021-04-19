Finding Out More About Blockchain Technology with Wisdom's Blockchain Forum Next Week

The financial sector is ever-changing. As the digital revolution continues to impact the industry, we are reading, year after year, about the arrival of blockchain technology and its widespread implementation. Nowadays, however, many sceptics are beginning to wonder if this will ever happen.

Through a series of top-level presentations, interactive panel discussions, and solution-based case studies the virtual Blockchain Finance Forum: Europe 2021 on 28 and 29 April will explore the effects that this new disruptive technology has on the European financial sector, and at the same time showcase the best practices and models to recognize and seize the opportunities to generate new revenue, deliver process efficiency, improve end-user experience and reduce risk in business operations that come with it.



The Forum will count on 30+ expert speakers from well-known organisations like the European Commission, Swiss National Bank, European Banking Federation, the British Blockchain Association, European Blockchain Partnership, Deutsche Bank, Aviva and many more.



Benefits of joining:



- Participants will meet the market leading companies, and listen to their best-practice examples and case studies on blockchain technology supporting the financial sector

- Engaging speakers: blockchain experts, cryptocurrency leaders, solution providers and startup founders who think outside of the box and can offer exciting new ideas

- To learn how companies with the help of blockchain can enable faster and more transparent payments, reduce the KYC and onboarding costs, improve operational efficiency and achieve automated regulatory compliance

- To uncover new products and technology and explore new market opportunities

- To gain a competitive advantage in a rapidly changing business environment

- Participants will join a unique platform to share know-how among industry peers and grow their professional network



Key topics:



- Tokenisation of digital assets

- Reduce KYC and onboarding costs with the use of DLT

- Blockchain to enable faster and more transparent payments

- Stablecoins and CBDCs changing the landscape

- Crypto ecosystem business opportunities – how to ensure true interoperability

- Blockchain platforms revolutionizing the insurance industry



Others firmly believe that blockchain is going to become an infrastructure technology – like the internet. No one really cares how the internet works, but it has become integral to our daily lives. The same will be true of blockchain.