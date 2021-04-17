Study Reveals Medicare Supplement Insurance Choices for Those Turning 65

Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

With the elimination of Medicare Supplement Plan F, the first national study of newly eligible Medigap buyers reveals consumer preferences. Medigap Plan G is the choice of more than half of those turning 65 and purchasing Medicare Supplement insurance reports the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

"Some 11,000 Americans turn 65 every day which means they must make consequential decisions regarding their Medicare coverage," states Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director. “Available plan choices changed starting in 2020 with the elimination of Plans C and F for new Medicare enrollees." Plan F had previously been the most popular Medigap plan choice for new enrollees.



According to the study the top choice in 2020 was Plan G. "Medicare Plan G has replaced Plan F as the most popular Medigap choice among seniors turning age 65," explains Slome. "It offers great value to those willing to pay a small annual deductible. Plan G provides full coverage for gaps in Medicare such as the hospital deductible, co-pays and coinsurance as well as the 20 percent that Medicare Part B doesn’t cover."



Nearly a third (32.8%) of buyers selected Plan N the survey found. "Plan N generally has lower premiums that G which makes it an attractive option for many," Slome adds. The survey of several thousand policy buyers was conducted for AAMSI by www.MedicareFAQ.com a leading national provider of Medicare insurance plans for consumers nationwide.



Jesse R. Slome

818-597-3205



www.medicaresupp.org



