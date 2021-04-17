Independent Filmmaker, Nick Bailey, Announces Documentary About Poltergeist Star, Heather O'Rourke in Conjunction with Her Family

Press Releases First Star Media Press Release

The documentary will explore her life, career, and final days using unseen home videos, family photos, personal writings & more.

Hollywood, CA, April 17, 2021 --(



The project’s producers include Nick Bailey, the filmmaker behind the TV Pilot “Growing Up Hollywood,” and Brian Pocrass, CEO of 22 Vision.



Heather O’Rourke not only starred in all three Poltergeist films, but she was in an array of television shows like Happy Days, Webster, The New Leave It to Beaver, CHiPs, and Fantasy Island. She tragically passed away on February 1, 1988 at the age of 12 due to septic shock due to congenital stenosis of the lower intestine.



