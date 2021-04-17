PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Independent Filmmaker, Nick Bailey, Announces Documentary About Poltergeist Star, Heather O'Rourke in Conjunction with Her Family


The documentary will explore her life, career, and final days using unseen home videos, family photos, personal writings & more.

Hollywood, CA, April 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- A documentary about the young actress, Heather O’Rourke, who is best known for her famous line “They’re Here!” from Poltergeist is currently in production. The biopic is being done in cooperation with Heather’s mother, Kathleen O’Rourke, sister Tammy O’Rourke, as well as her former co-stars and former school friends.

The project’s producers include Nick Bailey, the filmmaker behind the TV Pilot “Growing Up Hollywood,” and Brian Pocrass, CEO of 22 Vision.

Heather O’Rourke not only starred in all three Poltergeist films, but she was in an array of television shows like Happy Days, Webster, The New Leave It to Beaver, CHiPs, and Fantasy Island. She tragically passed away on February 1, 1988 at the age of 12 due to septic shock due to congenital stenosis of the lower intestine.

If you would like more information about this film, please contact Nick Bailey at (301) 395-4958 or email at nick@firststarmedia.com
Contact Information
First Star Media
Nick Bailey
301-395-4958
Contact
www.shewasheremovie.com

