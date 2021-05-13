Orr Commercial Launches Catalyst Program

Press Releases Orr Commercial Press Release

Orr Commercial is opening the program to operators who are early in their growth stage but solid in their operations and vision for the future. Many groups have the vision to grow but lack the access to capital and the necessary real estate expertise to grow their brand in a manner that will be attractive to future franchise operators or future investors with favorable terms.



Orr Commercial leverages their vast network of relationships with vendors and real estate professionals to ensure Catalyst candidates get strategic market positioning and the right pricing structure to curate something truly special. With investments in real estate, technology, restaurants and many other industries, the Orr team has the creativity and knowledge to help customers grow.



Ideal Candidates:

- Operators with 2-10 locations

- Industries of interest: Restaurant, Automotive, Medical

- Texas-based companies

- Groups highly motivated by growth with scalable systems



Deal Structures

- Build to Suit

- Sale lease backs

- Real estate representation

- Joint ventures

- Direct Investments

- Portfolio Acquisitions

- Asset dispositions



About Orr Commercial:

Kay Eileraas

713-554-6503



www.orrinc.com



