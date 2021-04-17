Top 10 Reasons to join SMi's 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast Virtual Conference

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group Reports: There are key top ten reasons to attend the 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast Virtual Conference, taking on June 17th and 18th 2021.

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. San Deigo, CA, April 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group are delighted to share the top 10 reasons to join the 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast, taking place as a virtual conference on June 17th and 18th, 2021.The microbiology industry is ever expanding, with advances in rapid microbiological methods, revised industry regulation, enhanced knowledge of innovative therapies and novel testing methods. This makes now a pertinent time to discuss the latest topics with industry experts.Interested parties can attend the conference at US$399 for pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms and US$999 for vendors and commercial firms at http://www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/PR3.The top ten reasons to join Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast Virtual Conference are as follows:1. Be a part of the discussions on the novel approaches and best practices for tackling current industry contamination control challenges within the pharmaceutical microbiology industry2. Discuss the guidance, regulations and case studies for objectionable organisms in non-sterile drug products3. Explore the latest from Microrite with a double back-to-back presentation on Non-viable particle monitoring: Myths, mistakes and consequences and Paper Based Compliance versus Factual Contamination Control4. Meet the co-chairs for the 2-day conference Jim Polarine, Senior Technical Service Manager, STERIS Corporation and Geeta Singh, Sr. Technical Specialist, Genentech, both will be chairing a and speaking at the conference5. Discover strategies to building and implementing a global contamination control program6. Join and network with 100+ attendees at the virtual conference, from the microbiology pharmaceutical industry over the 2-day conference, exhibition7. Learn about the trends and questions you may have around environmental monitoring and rapid microbial methods8. Join the 2 focused pre-conference workshops that will be taking place on Wednesday, June 16th 2021 at the online access only:Data Integrity in Environmental Monitoring: Causes and SolutionsWorkshop Leaders: Ziva Abraham, President, Microrite and Morgan Polen, SME, Cleanroom Contamination Control Expert, MicroriteMaster Class: Pharmaceutical Microbiology for Non-MicrobiologistsWorkshop Leader: Dr. Ed Balkovic, Subject Matter Expert Microbiologist (retired), Contamination Control Department, Sanofi Genzyme9. Visit Associates of Cape Cod, bioMérieux, Lonza, Microcoat, Mettler Toledo and Millipore Sigma who will be virtually exhibiting their products and services that can help you do your jobs much more effectively.10. Register for only US$399 for qualifying delegates available for a limited time onlyView the updated brochure, program and expert speaker line-up on http://www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/PR3The conference is sponsored by: Associates of Cape Cod, bioMérieux, Lonza, Mettler Toledo, Microcoat and Millipore Sigma.For sponsorship enquiries, contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukSMi’s 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast ConferenceConference: June 17 - 18, 2021Interactive Workshops: June 16, 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlyWebsite: http://www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/PR3#SMiPharmaMicroWCAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/PR3



