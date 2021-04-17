Top 10 Reasons to join SMi's 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast Virtual Conference

San Deigo, CA, April 17, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- SMi Group are delighted to share the top 10 reasons to join the 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast, taking place as a virtual conference on June 17th and 18th, 2021.
The microbiology industry is ever expanding, with advances in rapid microbiological methods, revised industry regulation, enhanced knowledge of innovative therapies and novel testing methods. This makes now a pertinent time to discuss the latest topics with industry experts.
Interested parties can attend the conference at US$399 for pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms and US$999 for vendors and commercial firms at http://www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/PR3.
The top ten reasons to join Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast Virtual Conference are as follows:
1. Be a part of the discussions on the novel approaches and best practices for tackling current industry contamination control challenges within the pharmaceutical microbiology industry
2. Discuss the guidance, regulations and case studies for objectionable organisms in non-sterile drug products
3. Explore the latest from Microrite with a double back-to-back presentation on Non-viable particle monitoring: Myths, mistakes and consequences and Paper Based Compliance versus Factual Contamination Control
4. Meet the co-chairs for the 2-day conference Jim Polarine, Senior Technical Service Manager, STERIS Corporation and Geeta Singh, Sr. Technical Specialist, Genentech, both will be chairing a and speaking at the conference
5. Discover strategies to building and implementing a global contamination control program
6. Join and network with 100+ attendees at the virtual conference, from the microbiology pharmaceutical industry over the 2-day conference, exhibition
7. Learn about the trends and questions you may have around environmental monitoring and rapid microbial methods
8. Join the 2 focused pre-conference workshops that will be taking place on Wednesday, June 16th 2021 at the online access only:
Data Integrity in Environmental Monitoring: Causes and Solutions
Workshop Leaders: Ziva Abraham, President, Microrite and Morgan Polen, SME, Cleanroom Contamination Control Expert, Microrite
Master Class: Pharmaceutical Microbiology for Non-Microbiologists
Workshop Leader: Dr. Ed Balkovic, Subject Matter Expert Microbiologist (retired), Contamination Control Department, Sanofi Genzyme
9. Visit Associates of Cape Cod, bioMérieux, Lonza, Microcoat, Mettler Toledo and Millipore Sigma who will be virtually exhibiting their products and services that can help you do your jobs much more effectively.
10. Register for only US$399 for qualifying delegates available for a limited time only
View the updated brochure, program and expert speaker line-up on http://www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/PR3
The conference is sponsored by: Associates of Cape Cod, bioMérieux, Lonza, Mettler Toledo, Microcoat and Millipore Sigma.
SMi’s 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast Conference
Conference: June 17 - 18, 2021
Interactive Workshops: June 16, 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
Website: http://www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/PR3
