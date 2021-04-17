Award Winning, Globetrotting DJ Joins Local NJ Radio Station, Pop Radio 77

Press Releases Pop Radio 77 Press Release

Pete Cato is bringing a world of experience to Pop Radio 77 with his new show, Pit Stop with Pete Cato.

Franklinville, NJ, April 17, 2021 --



Pit Stop with Pete Cato is a live radio program that airs 3-7 weekday afternoons. Cato discusses current events, tells personal anecdotes, interviews special guests, and responds to listener comments and requests. In addition to playing the super hits from the 60s, 70s, & 80s, Pit Stop with Pete Cato delivers up-to-date news, sports, and weather every hour. The show is streamed live via the Pop Radio 77 app and on popradio77.com.



Pete Cato is passionate about radio and the great music of the past: "The hits of the 60s, 70s, & 80s are from a time before auto tuning could make anyone a pop star. Music was raw. Lyrics had meaning. Whether it was about love, protest, or just having a good time. The artists had to put in real work; sitting in the studio for days at a time, doing take after take. Producers and engineers working tirelessly in the control booth. It could take weeks just to record one song. Now, a song can be recorded, auto tuned, and mixed on a computer in a matter of hours. To quote Bob Seger - 'Today's music ain’t got the same soul.'”



Pop Radio 77 continues to grow and expand its content and programming with new personalities and talent, such as Pete Cato. Going forward, post-COVID, Pop Radio 77 will look to engage with the community and provide the South Jersey region with live events, promotions, contests, and new content.



Ada Wofford

856-214-5957



popradio77.com



