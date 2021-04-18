Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Commercient Press Release

Receive press releases from Commercient: By Email RSS Feeds: Commercient and Revenue Ops LLC Are Proud to Announce Their Partnership to Maximize Clients Revenue

Commercient signs a new partnership agreement with Revenue Ops LLC, a Salesforce Implementation Partner and SalesLoft Certified Partner who aids their clients with building the proper business technology stack, creating optimized business processes and procedures, and understanding their data and analytics so that they can make data-driven decisions to maximize revenue. Revenue Ops is based in Massachusetts, USA.

About Commercient

Commercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. We make hassle-free integrations for over 85 ERP’s, and counting. Among the most recent integrations, SYNC connects SAP, Infor, Epicor, Sage QuickBooks, and many more, adding more integrations consistently. Marietta, GA, April 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Commercient, whose SYNC App is the fastest, simplest, and most flexible app for ERP & CRM data integration, has announced its partnership with Revenue Ops LLC to maximize clients’ revenue.With more than 25 apps on Salesforce’s AppExchange, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their customers’ systems avoiding late-night support calls or too many hours spent resolving technical problems.Revenue Ops LLC is a Salesforce Implementation Partner and SalesLoft Certified Partner. Their mission is to maximize revenue for its clients through a strategic and methodological approach. In order to achieve this, Revenue Ops LLC has consultants who provide senior leadership and individual business units information and support to achieve data-driven decision-making. Revenue Ops LLC offers strategic consulting, managed services, and implementation services to best meet the needs of the client. They take a fresh approach to each client project with the right technologies and systems thinking approach that considers the entire system when developing the right path forward.“We love to help companies develop a scalable, sustainable system for growing their Revenue Operations systems, so that they can rapidly achieve their goals and enable their team to accomplish more focused activities with less effort.” - Heather Davis Lam, Founder & CEOAs a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time, and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.“We are excited to partner with Revenue Ops,” said Noah Thomas, Head of Channel Developments at Commercient. “We strive to provide the best data integration service and combined with Revenue Ops LLC’s expertise in Salesforce Implementation, Maximizing Revenue, Strategic Consulting Services, and Managed Services, we believe we can bring a dynamic experience to our mutual customers,” he explained.About CommercientCommercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. We make hassle-free integrations for over 85 ERP’s, and counting. Among the most recent integrations, SYNC connects SAP, Infor, Epicor, Sage QuickBooks, and many more, adding more integrations consistently. Contact Information Commercient

