Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The Boldy Boys" by Dean Round

Oxford, United Kingdom, April 19, 2021 --(

Hypo is a man at a crossroad in his life as he battles low esteem and self-confidence. Whitely - a successful man destroyed by adultery, lies and deceit. Twiggy is a kind, loyal man reduced to depression as he loses his job that he loves. Sickman the joker of the group, the sarcastic man but with mental health issues.



Four men who have been best friends for over 40 years tackle their demons and decide to form a Rock band to get their friendship back that had recently been lost.



They call themselves The Boldy Boys, this is a reference to the Rugby club they love called Newbold, it has old in it as they are all in their 50’s but it also refers that they were once boys.



Follow their journey from teenagers in the 80’s through to love, music, sport, holidays, marriage, children, heartbreak, health issues and many funny and happy times.



Can they re-form their friendship? Will Whitey be able to trust again? Can Hypo find love? Can Twiggy rebuild his marriage? And can Sickman be himself again?

Laugh as they attempt to play in a band together and tour their hometown playing in local pubs for the first time. Can they do it? Will people listen? Will people care?



The Boldy Boys is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 262 pages

ISBN-13: 9781800941274

Dimensions: 13.9 x 1.7 x 21.6 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08YDJL7QQ

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/BOLDYBOYS



Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021



About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

