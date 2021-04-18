Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Codebase Technologies Press Release

Zink Pay Partners with Codebase Technologies to Transform Recurring Payments in the UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 18, 2021 --(



Zink Pay’s concept sought to simplify how billers reconcile their balances while allowing payers more flexibility over how they make payments. The payments firm, poised to transform the billing landscape, needed the best possible technology platform to drive the project forward. Codebase Technologies’ approach to digitalization provided Zink Pay the necessary flexibility, scalability, and innovation to ensure its concept could operate seamlessly, and transform the recurring payments landscape in the UAE.



Timmy Alassad, Founder and Co-CEO, Zink Pay, said: “We selected Codebase Technologies as our strategic technology partner because of its cutting-edge technologies. The value it adds to payments initiatives ensures we can effectively disrupt the market. This partnership will allow us to evolve the UAE’s payments landscape, providing more flexibility for payers, and greater assurance for billers.”



Codebase Technologies’ versatile and flexible Digibanc™ platform empowered Zink Pay’s technological ambitions by enabling rapid go-to-market capabilities at scale while remaining cost effective and efficient. Robust workflows and inbuilt business validations ensure the Digibanc™ platform addresses Zink Pay’s long-term technology roadmap, providing the perfect fit for sustainable disruptive innovation.



Commenting on the partnership, Raheel Iqbal, Managing Partner & Global Product Head at Codebase Technologies, said: “Codebase Technologies is a proven leader in the banking and financial services industry, and has pioneered innovative fintech solutions that elevate the financial landscape’s capabilities. Our technology is multi-tenant capable, allowing us to expand Zink Pay’s model across the global recurring bill payments ecosystem within any country or region. As the Zink Pay platform gains traction, Codebase Technologies will continue to contribute and support their roadmap with plans to drive innovative disruptions in any market it targets."



About Zink Pay

Zink Pay is a technology-driven smart platform which disrupts the recurring payments ecosystem by providing its customers with a simple, smart and secure method to pay, whilst allowing its business customers to accept and reconcile any recurring payments via a fully automated collection system. It eliminates reliance upon the traditional cheque and cash-based system in the UAE and changes the way businesses and their customers interact. The core competency of the Zink Pay businesses model is to apply a digitised process to recurring payments, invoices, and subscription payments. The solution is cloud based, bank agnostic and is powered by a core banking system which positions Zink Pay at the forefront of the recurring payment’s ecosystem.



About Codebase Technologies

Codebase Technologies is a leading Global Open API Banking solution provider, at the forefront of enabling banks and financial institutions (both Conventional and Islamic), as well as, the emerging Fintech ecosystem to Demystify Digital Financial Services. We help organizations create and deliver Innovative and Intuitive experiences across customer lifecycle.



Sara Alaalam

0097335935003



www.codebtech.com



