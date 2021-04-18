Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

MTS Management's Jeremy Parsons is a Finalist in 2021 Grassy Hill New Folk Competition

MTS' Texas-based singer-songwriter was selected from nearly 700 entries. 24 Finalists will perform in two concerts on Saturday May 22nd and Sunday May 23rd.

http://www.instagram.com/jmpickinfool San Antonio, TX, April 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- With the January 2021 release of his album, “Things To Come” Jeremy Parsons cemented himself as one of Americana music’s most exciting and accomplished singer-songwriters. The album debuted at #5 on the Alt-Country radio charts, and Parsons reached #1 on the international iTunes charts with two singles, “Good Ole Days” and “Tragedy.” His innovative and entertaining music videos have been screened at film festivals all over the world.Now, Jeremy Parsons has been selected, from approximately 700 entries, as a 2021 New Folk Finalist. As a result, Jeremy will perform in one of two Kerrville’s Grassy Hill New Folk Competition Finalist Concerts on Saturday May 22 at 7p.m. Central & Sunday May 23 at 7p.m. Central. On Saturday May 29th, during the KFF 2021 Virtual Celebration, the six New Folk Award Winners will be announced. In addition to $650 cash and other prizes, the six 2021 Winners are invited to play a New Folk Award Winners Concert (in-person) on the first weekend of the 49th Annual Kerrville Folk Festival, Oct. 1-10, 2021.Established at the suggestion of Peter Yarrow in 1972, these annual concerts are one of the high points of the Festival and for songwriters from across the world.About The Kerrville Folk Festival: The Kerrville Folk Festival is the longest continuously running music festival in North America and is a Mecca in the songwriting community. For 18 straight days and nights, the Festival offers concerts and activities for all ages that are focused on nurturing and developing artistic expression, especially the art of songwriting. The Festival is held at Quiet Valley Ranch in the beautiful Texas Hill Country, just 9 miles south of Kerrville, TX. (It’s about an hour drive from San Antonio and a two-hour drive from Austin.) Over 1500 outstanding singer-songwriters have been presented on the Festival’s stages since the beginning. Artists such as Lyle Lovett, Willie Nelson, Robert Earl Keen, and Lucinda Williams played the Festival early in their careers. Through the years, the Kerrville stage has welcomed many nationally known artists - Peter Paul & Mary, Judy Collins, David Crosby, Janis Ian, Arlo Guthrie, and singer/songwriter/actor Ronny Cox. For more information, please visit https://www.kerrvillefolkfestival.org.About Jeremy Parsons: Born in San Antonio, Texas, Jeremy Parsons grew up soaking in the sounds of Texas music in the dancehalls of the Lone Star State. Jeremy was always a fan of music, but it wasn’t until his later high school years that he discovered his knack for it. Driven by his passion, he taught himself to play the guitar and began to write and perform music. Over the past decade, Jeremy has played all over the U.S. and in Europe, including numerous venues in Texas. His music has topped both airplay and sales charts around the globe, and his videos have been Official Selections in IMDB qualifying film festivals. After living in Nashville for several years, Jeremy has returned home to Texas. His new album, “Things To Come” was released on January 8, 2021. He was recently added to a Spotify Editorial playlist, resulting in over 137K streams of the title track.http://www.jeremyparsonsmusic.comhttp://www.facebook.com/jeremyparsonsmusichttp://www.twitter.com/jmparsonsmusichttp://www.instagram.com/jmpickinfool Contact Information MTS Management Group

