Press Releases Grab The Axe Security Consulting Press Release

Receive press releases from Grab The Axe Security Consulting: By Email RSS Feeds: The Team from Grab The Axe Meets with U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s Senior Advisor Jackie Maffucci

Phoenix, AZ, April 18, 2021 --(



Senator Sinema remains focused on being a leading voice in the Senate in regards to cybersecurity. While discussing the recent ransomware attack on the city of Kingman, Arizona, Ms. Maffucci spoke of the difficulties in protecting American municipalities and the Senators creation of the Arizona Cyber Security Coordinator position, now heavily supported by Homeland Security as a model for all states to follow.



“We are very excited to see the Senator taking such forward-thinking strategies to help the State of Arizona,” stated Marie Welch, “Between the Senators own knowledge of the threats faced and the support of such well versed advisors as Jackie Maffucci, we are seeing actions being taken rather than simple rhetoric.”



Grab The Axe, LLC is a cyber and physical security consulting firm that strives to protect businesses from internal and external threats. Founded in 2019, the company offers security consulting and penetration testing services catering to every market segment. We can ensure the security of every aspect of your business, from lock and key to network intrusion. With Grab The Axe, you can get your security in hand. For more information, visit grabtheaxe.com or follow @grabtheaxe on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Phoenix, AZ, April 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- On Thursday, April 15th, 2021, Senior Advisor Jackie Maffucci sat down to speak with Jeff Welch, Co-Founder of Grab The Axe Security, and Marie Welch, Co-Founder of Grab The Axe, to talk about cybersecurity issues.Senator Sinema remains focused on being a leading voice in the Senate in regards to cybersecurity. While discussing the recent ransomware attack on the city of Kingman, Arizona, Ms. Maffucci spoke of the difficulties in protecting American municipalities and the Senators creation of the Arizona Cyber Security Coordinator position, now heavily supported by Homeland Security as a model for all states to follow.“We are very excited to see the Senator taking such forward-thinking strategies to help the State of Arizona,” stated Marie Welch, “Between the Senators own knowledge of the threats faced and the support of such well versed advisors as Jackie Maffucci, we are seeing actions being taken rather than simple rhetoric.”Grab The Axe, LLC is a cyber and physical security consulting firm that strives to protect businesses from internal and external threats. Founded in 2019, the company offers security consulting and penetration testing services catering to every market segment. We can ensure the security of every aspect of your business, from lock and key to network intrusion. With Grab The Axe, you can get your security in hand. For more information, visit grabtheaxe.com or follow @grabtheaxe on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Contact Information Grab The Axe

Jeffrey Welch

602-828-0532



grabtheaxe.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Grab The Axe Security Consulting