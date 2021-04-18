Press Releases Palmetto Bone and Joint Press Release

Receive press releases from Palmetto Bone and Joint: By Email RSS Feeds: Former South Carolina Midlands Triathlete to Compete in First Triathlon Since Having Outpatient Robotic Knee Replacement Surgery

Chapin, SC, April 18, 2021 --(



Kate enjoyed competing in triathlons and thought she would have to give them up when her knee pain became so severe and limiting. After consulting with Dr. James Loging, MD of Palmetto Bone and Joint, she hoped to be active again. Kate underwent outpatient robotic knee replacement surgery in November 2019 and was determined to return to the sport she loved. After months of hard work and preparation, Kate is returning to the triathlon racecourse once again. Dr. Loging even made her a promise. If she was able to compete in a Triathlon again, he would complete it with her. When Kate signed up for the Lake Murray Triathlon, part of the South Carolina Triathlon Series, she let Dr. Loging know and honoring his word he signed up for the race as well.



Kate and Dr. Loging will compete together at the Lake Murray Triathlon which will be held at the Dreher Island State Park on Sunday morning with a race start time of 8am. The race is estimated to last approximately 2 hours and should be concluded by 10:30am.



Lake Murray Triathlon



When: Sunday April 18th, 2021

Time: 8 AM race start

Location: Dreher Island State Park

3677 State Park RD.

Prosperity, SC 29127 Chapin, SC, April 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Chapin resident Kate Bassett, who is a former competitive triathlete in the South Carolina Triathlon Series, will be competing in her first triathlon since having knee replacement surgery. She will be also be completing the triathlon with her orthopaedic surgeon.Kate enjoyed competing in triathlons and thought she would have to give them up when her knee pain became so severe and limiting. After consulting with Dr. James Loging, MD of Palmetto Bone and Joint, she hoped to be active again. Kate underwent outpatient robotic knee replacement surgery in November 2019 and was determined to return to the sport she loved. After months of hard work and preparation, Kate is returning to the triathlon racecourse once again. Dr. Loging even made her a promise. If she was able to compete in a Triathlon again, he would complete it with her. When Kate signed up for the Lake Murray Triathlon, part of the South Carolina Triathlon Series, she let Dr. Loging know and honoring his word he signed up for the race as well.Kate and Dr. Loging will compete together at the Lake Murray Triathlon which will be held at the Dreher Island State Park on Sunday morning with a race start time of 8am. The race is estimated to last approximately 2 hours and should be concluded by 10:30am.Lake Murray TriathlonWhen: Sunday April 18th, 2021Time: 8 AM race startLocation: Dreher Island State Park3677 State Park RD.Prosperity, SC 29127 Contact Information Palmetto Bone and Joint

James Loging, MD

803-941-8095



www.palmettoboneandjoint.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Palmetto Bone and Joint