NYC-Based Rapper Jay Mula and Aryeh & Co. Team Up to Create One of a Kind Jewelry Piece


NYC-based Rapper and Hip-hop Artist, Jay Mula, Takes Ice Game to Next Level With the Help of Luxury Jewelry Designer, Aryeh & Co.

Manhattan, NY, April 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Johnny Espinal, AKA "Jay Mula" first connected with Aryeh Rephun, founder of Manhattan's bespoke diamond jewelry company, Aryeh & Co, in 2016. At the time, Mula was an up-and-coming artist looking for his first legitimate piece of Bling.

The Aryeh & Co. team conceptualized a piece that would reflect Mula's electrifying on stage presence, and serve as an inspiring staple of his ice collection. Mula, who has since been seen on tracks with some of Hip-Hop’s biggest names including; Dave East, Mr. Cheeks, Uncle Murda and more, credits Aryeh & Co. with creating a timeless piece of Diamond Jewelry.

“I wanted my first piece to be one that stands the test of time. I know that as my career progresses I will no doubt be expanding my Jewelry collection. But I wanted to start with a piece I can wear every day, every show, and that will always remind me of the journey I am on,” says Mula.

“When I look at this pendant ten years from now, I will think of the moment my dreams started to manifest. Aryeh was the perfect person to help bring the Jay Mula name to life.”

Aryeh & Co. is a Bespoke Diamond Jewelry company located on 5th Avenue, in New York City.

Images and Video of "The Jay Mula x Aryeh & Co." Diamond Pendant are available at @aryehandco on Instagram.
Jay Mula's verified Instagram Page: @iamjaymula

For Jewelry inquiries, please contact:
Sales - 973.513.2127 or send a DM to @aryehandco on IG.
Contact Information
Brian Rephun
973-513-2127
Contact
aryehandco.com

