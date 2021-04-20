Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets Expands to Include "Equipment Trust Certificates"

Press Releases Steve Muehler Press Release

Steve Muehler, the Founder & Managing Member of Steve Muehler Portfolio of Companies, today announced that the “Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets” have grown to now include “Equipment Trust Certificates.”

Los Angeles, CA, April 20, 2021 --(



Equipment Trust Certificates are often collateralized by the equipment it owns and operates. Because the value of the equipment secured by the Equipment Trust Certificates, the ETC’s are issued serially so that the amount outstanding decreases each year in line with the depreciating value of the collateral it is secured to.



The ETC’s are generally designed to mature long before the equipment backing them wears out, and the Steve Muehler – Commercial Insurance Brokerage generally provides insurance coverage that covers the ETC Holders in the event of accident that causes a complete loss of the secured equipment.



Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets works with a number of Trustees that will hold titles as Trustees for the ETC Holders until the time that each ETC Holder has been paid pack, and returns the title of the equipment to the company.



Additional information about the Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets can be found at: www.SteveMuehlerDebtCapital.com



The Steve Muehler portfolio of companies (formerly the “Private Placement Markets”) is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.



