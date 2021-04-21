Press Releases Softjourn, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Softjourn, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Softjourn CEO, Emmy Gengler Named to 2021 "Global Leaders in Consulting" List

Fremont, CA, April 21, 2021 --(



“I’m honored to have received this award,” Gengler said. “It means that the work we do for our clients is making a difference.”



Consulting magazine’s Global Leaders in Consulting annual award recognizes consultants worldwide who display outstanding leadership qualities and exert extraordinary influence in their organizations, for clients and over the entire consulting profession. The awards, launched in 2017, recognize and highlight the impact that these industry leaders have had worldwide.



Gengler and other award recipients were celebrated virtually on April 15.



“This award is the result of all Softjourn employees’ efforts to help our clients achieve their goals,” Gengler said. “It shows that we’re well-respected in our domains and it recognizes the effort that we put in to continuing to develop our expertise.



“For our clients, it’s further proof that they came to the right people to meet their needs.”



Gengler has 30+ years of experience in Information Technology Solution Development working with teams in the U.S., Russia and Eastern Europe. Emmy began her career as a developer, and in 1994, she moved to the former Soviet Union to work on system integration.



She served as president and CEO of a venture-backed IT and business consulting company based in Kyiv, Ukraine. She has also served as a 3-term board member for the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine and Head of the IT committee. In 2001, she started Softjourn, initially working through a network of partners.



About Softjourn



Softjourn, Inc. is a global technology services provider. As domain experts in Fintech, Cards & Payments, Media & Entertainment (with a special emphasis in ticketing), we apply our know-how to bring life to our client’s ideas. Our 200+ employees skillfully evaluate, identify, and plan innovative, creative solutions. We become a trusted partner by proactively collaborating on all design, build out, and deployment. Fremont, CA, April 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Emmy Gengler, CEO & President of worldwide technology services provider Softjourn, has been named to Consulting magazine’s 2021 Global Leaders in Consulting list.“I’m honored to have received this award,” Gengler said. “It means that the work we do for our clients is making a difference.”Consulting magazine’s Global Leaders in Consulting annual award recognizes consultants worldwide who display outstanding leadership qualities and exert extraordinary influence in their organizations, for clients and over the entire consulting profession. The awards, launched in 2017, recognize and highlight the impact that these industry leaders have had worldwide.Gengler and other award recipients were celebrated virtually on April 15.“This award is the result of all Softjourn employees’ efforts to help our clients achieve their goals,” Gengler said. “It shows that we’re well-respected in our domains and it recognizes the effort that we put in to continuing to develop our expertise.“For our clients, it’s further proof that they came to the right people to meet their needs.”Gengler has 30+ years of experience in Information Technology Solution Development working with teams in the U.S., Russia and Eastern Europe. Emmy began her career as a developer, and in 1994, she moved to the former Soviet Union to work on system integration.She served as president and CEO of a venture-backed IT and business consulting company based in Kyiv, Ukraine. She has also served as a 3-term board member for the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine and Head of the IT committee. In 2001, she started Softjourn, initially working through a network of partners.About SoftjournSoftjourn, Inc. is a global technology services provider. As domain experts in Fintech, Cards & Payments, Media & Entertainment (with a special emphasis in ticketing), we apply our know-how to bring life to our client’s ideas. Our 200+ employees skillfully evaluate, identify, and plan innovative, creative solutions. We become a trusted partner by proactively collaborating on all design, build out, and deployment. Contact Information Softjourn

Oleh Sorokopud

510-943-6217 x.509



https://softjourn.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Softjourn, Inc.