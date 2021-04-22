The Book Fairies to Host Virtual Read-a-Thon Benefiting Metro NY Children

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Book Fairies Press Release

Month-Long Effort to Raise $100K to be Hosted by Actor Billy Baldwin; For Every $1 Donated, Three Books are Distributed to Readers-in-Need.

Freeport, NY, April 22, 2021



An annual event, The Book Fairies’ Read-a-Thon this year honors Michael Billia of Investors Bank and aims to raise $100,000. The month-long virtual fundraiser will feature appearances and live readings on The Book Fairies’ social media channels with authors such as Gordon Korman, Jude Watson, Nancy Krulik, Nick Bruel, Renee Flagler, among others.



Many Ways to Get Involved and Support Literacy



Read-a-Thon participants can create a team or participate individually by signing up via the online page: https://www.classy.org/campaign/2021-read-a-thon/c321595. Participants can invite their friends, family, and colleagues to join and/or donate in support of The Book Fairies, and join at any point during the month of May.



Sponsors are also invited to support the event in collaboration with The Book Fairies to help spread awareness of the fight against illiteracy, as one in four children grow up in America without learning how to read, and 61% of low-income families have no age-appropriate books in their homes.*



For every $1 donated, three books will get distributed to children and adults in need.



Unwavering Fight Against Illiteracy



Since 2012, The Book Fairies has been changing lives, collecting new and gently used books and upcycling them to schools and organizations that work with people in need. To date, The Book Fairies has donated nearly 3 million books to underprivileged schools and organizations across Long Island, the greater New York metropolitan area, and overseas. In 2019, The Book Fairies set a Guinness World Record for the Longest Line of Books with a continuous chain measuring 2.64 miles long.



“The annual Read-a-Thon is a critical fundraiser for The Book Fairies. While we thrive on the millions of books donated to the organization for us to redistribute, we also need to support the logistics of getting books directly into the hands of children in need,” said Eileen Minogue, Executive Director, The Book Fairies. “The added element for the Once Upon a Read-a-Thon of participants challenging themselves to read daily during the month provides enrichment for all, and we are thrilled for this year’s participants and sponsors help in making this event a success.”



About The Book Fairies

The Book Fairies is a 501(c)(3) organization that collects reading materials for people in need. The reading materials foster literacy and academic success, provide a respite from personal struggles, and nurture a love of reading across varying age groups. Over 1500 individuals volunteer with The Book Fairies, helping to source, sort, and pack boxes of books for distribution of free reading material to stock classrooms and build home libraries. Founded in 2012, The Book Fairies has redistributed and donated over 2.7 million books to local high need schools, shelters, soup kitchens, correctional facilities and even underdeveloped countries in Africa. For more information, visit www.thebookfairies.org.



Karen Marotta

917-902-7073



thebookfairies.org



