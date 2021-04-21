New Normal Includes Electric Cars and What Else You Need to Know

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Brenda Brown Entertainment/Pure Heart... Press Release

Brenda Brown Entertainment, LLC announced today that their client Ginny Scales Medeiros, co Author of “What is The Electric Car?” announces the release of her novel “What is Normal?” on audible books & iTunes.

The story is based on some true situations raised in the backwoods with her high school aged parents in a trailer that later is turned into a chicken coop. She moved out at 15, finishing the 9th grade, she sells a car on her 1st day at 19 years old and had her struggles with the salesman that she out sold. The college educated office staff resented giving her paychecks that were twice the size of theirs. Fighting her own personal demons, she went on to invent, patent and sell a product on QVC and emerge as a pioneer in the electric car industry. Ginny was on an XPRIZE team, with competitors like Tesla & Aptera, in addition to being on the board of directors for an Electric Auto Manufacturer. en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Automotive_X_Prize



Ginny is a Mom, who gave up gas automobiles entirely in 2007, opting to drive the only 100% electric car available at the time, understanding the importance of leading by example for her children and her community. She landed in the documentary “What is The Electric Car?” and often you could find her talking to school children or people with questions in the parking lots about her EV. Ginny is no stranger to the auto industry, offering the 1st of its kind workshops on “What to look for when buying a used car… for Woman” in the early 80s.” She made headline news, as the top seller and her plaques read “SalesMan” of the month. It was a mans world.



Scales - Medeiros co author of Scott duPont’s, scholastic book “What is The Electric Car?” along with other celebrities Jay Leno, Ed Begley, Jr. Jeremy Guthrie, Fabio, Larry Hagman and others. Scott duPont is an award-winning actor with 3 Crystal Reel Awards based in Hollywood. You can check out Scott's IMDB page www.imdb.com/name/nm0243344/



Her story made the finals at The Napa Valley Film Festival and there is a feature, drama script “WIN” is available, the head writer is Jose Zambrano Cassella, he has been a successful Cinematographer, Director and Editor for over 25 years. You can check out Jose's IMDB page www.imdb.com/name/nm0952580/ Ginny says it compliments the book, but will be revised to bring awareness to "What Else You Need to Know" to truly be a responsible EV owner.



1) Support manufactures & companies that have second-life EV battery solutions.



2) Block Chain technology is the new symbol to look for when deciding on what electric car to buy, making sure there was responsible sourcing of raw materials used in their battery manufacturing. For example: like checking a label for organic ingredients or the dolphin symbol on a tuna can.



