Temperatures Are Rising – It's Time to Check Your Cooling Towers

Austin, TX, April 21, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- As spring brings warmer temperatures and COVID shutdown restrictions are lifting, more people will be going out for eating, entertainment, vacations at hotels, etc. Air conditioning plays a vital role in finding relief from the heat in South Texas and other areas of the country. Now is the time for building owners to review their water management plans including Legionella testing for cooling towers. Cooling towers have a water basin and water lines where Legionella can grow and then spread in the air. Hyperion provides services to test cooling towers for the bacteria.
Legionella is a bacteria that can grow in a building's water. When the bacteria become aerosolized through water droplets or mist it becomes dangerous to people who breathe it in. Legionella can cause Legionnaires' disease, which is a severe type of pneumonia. The disease is not contagious from person to person, but Legionella spreading through a water system or cooling tower mist can potentially harm many people. Regular testing can help prevent growth and spread through early identification.
"Cooling towers are usually found in commercial buildings, hospitals, hotels, schools, and industrial areas," says Hyperion Biotechnology's Legionella testing expert John Kalns. "Building owners may overlook cooling towers in their water management plans when sampling and testing water sources. One reason we advise customers to regularly test cooling towers is because the potential for bacteria growth is high, just like in other areas of a building's system. If people become sick with Legionnaires' disease, the investigation for the source can be complicated in terms of time and manpower. Regular testing provides data for continuous oversight of risk for Legionella infestation."
Guidance regarding Legionella testing for cooling towers can be found on the CDC website in the updated Legionella Routine Testing Toolkit.
About Hyperion
Hyperion Biotechnology specializes in Legionella water testing and sample collection services. Hyperion holds CDC Environmental Legionella Isolation Techniques Evaluation (CDC ELITE) and Environmental Microbiology Laboratory Accreditation Program (EMLAP) certifications. Hyperion is a Woman-Owned and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned small business. Learn more at https://hyperionbiotechnology.com/environmental-microbiology/