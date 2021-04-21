Temperatures Are Rising – It's Time to Check Your Cooling Towers

Press Releases Hyperion Biotechnology, Inc. Press Release

As Texas and other parts of the country start to heat up, cooling towers will be in full use. Hyperion Biotechnology offers Legionella testing to monitor for bacteria growth to help reduce the risk of spread from cooling towers.

Legionella is a bacteria that can grow in a building's water. When the bacteria become aerosolized through water droplets or mist it becomes dangerous to people who breathe it in. Legionella can cause Legionnaires' disease, which is a severe type of pneumonia. The disease is not contagious from person to person, but Legionella spreading through a water system or cooling tower mist can potentially harm many people. Regular testing can help prevent growth and spread through early identification.



"Cooling towers are usually found in commercial buildings, hospitals, hotels, schools, and industrial areas," says Hyperion Biotechnology's Legionella testing expert John Kalns. "Building owners may overlook cooling towers in their water management plans when sampling and testing water sources. One reason we advise customers to regularly test cooling towers is because the potential for bacteria growth is high, just like in other areas of a building's system. If people become sick with Legionnaires' disease, the investigation for the source can be complicated in terms of time and manpower. Regular testing provides data for continuous oversight of risk for Legionella infestation."



Guidance regarding Legionella testing for cooling towers can be found on the CDC website in the updated Legionella Routine Testing Toolkit.



About Hyperion

